Black Friday 2019: how to get the best deals in Lancashire from Apple, Amazon, Currys and Argos

Get in loser, we're going shopping.

Black Friday is nearly upon us once again, ushering in another wave of crazy sales and massive price-drops from some of the country's biggest retailers.

Amazon's massive Black Friday sales include many of their own products, like the Echo. Picture: Shutterstock

Beginning life in America as a post-Thanksgiving celebration marking the start of Christmas shopping season, Black Friday is now firmly established in the UK as well.

Read More: Silent nights: The cannabis Christmas pudding to “take the worry out of the festive season”

This year, Black Friday will fall on Friday 29 November, with many major outlets offering deals throughout that weekend - as well as before and after.

To get the best out of it, you'll have to move fast, so here's a quick guide for where to find the best deals this time around.

Amazon

The Black Friday sales are a great time to pick up a big ticket item, like a shiny new smart TV. Picture: Shutterstock

The online retail giant Amazon has become one of the mainstays of the Black Friday weekend here in the UK, offering daily deals on toys, tech, books and just about anything else you can order online.

Last year, their best deals offered smart TVs at almost half price and other huge savings on everything from Yankee candles to Lego sets.

In fact, their enthusiasm for the holiday season has already seen them throw up a number of “Early Black Friday” deals, including their own Echo Plus for £44.99 (a £95 saving), up to 23% off the Fitbit Charge 3, and a whole range of offers on Nintendo Switch consoles and games.

Once Black Friday itself rolls around, expect the really big deals to begin. Amazon have promised that this year will be their biggest yet, with Black Friday deals scheduled to run for an entire week, beginning at 12.01am on Black Friday Morning.

Some of the best offers are likely to come through Amazon's Lightning Deals, which only run for a few hours but offer big savings.

Apple

The Apple Store itself doesn't usually lean too heavily into Black Friday, running a fairly low-key one day event on Black Friday itself, during which they tend to offer gift cards rather than reduced prices.

However, other parts of the internet will almost certainly be a-buzz with great deals on Apple's sleek tech.

Years gone by have seen other major retailers offering huge savings on iPhones, AirBooks and all manner of Apple products.

With Wowcher, you'll be able to get up to 77% off an iPad or a pair of Apple-compatible wireless earphones for just £12.99.

Elsewhere, Currys is already offering £80 off the Apple Watch Series 3, although it's very possible someone will beat that price before the Black Friday sales are through.

Currys

So confident are Currys in their Black Friday deals that they've promised to refund the difference to anyone who can find a better price elsewhere on the day.

Looking back at some of the savings they have offered in the past, it's not surprising. Last year's highlights included £700 off selected OLED and QLED TVs, £240 off selected HP and Lenovo laptops and Apple iPads going for only £299.

With this year's deals already underway, you can get your hands on a Nintendo Switch and Pokemon Shield for £279.00 ( a £44.99 saving), a Hotpoint Smart Washing Machine for £239.00 (£110 off) or Samsung 65” Smart TV for £599.00 (£150 off).

Argos

Another big retailer who can’t wait for Black Friday, Argos have already begun cutting prices in anticipation. Offering both home delivery and click-and-collect, Argos ensure that you can get that vital Christmas list item ticked off with minimal fuss.

At the moment, you can make the little ones’ Christmas by picking up a PAW Patrol Mighty Lookout Tower for £68 or a Meccano 25 Model Supercar for £25.

However, these deals are really just appetisers ahead of the sales banquet that's sure to follow on the day itself. Last year, they chopped large chunks off the price of TVs, games console bundles and laptops.

Helpfully, Argos also run a Black Friday newsletter which you can sign up for to make sure none of the best deals slip past you.

Sky

Of course, Black Friday doesn't just apply to products that you can wrap up and put under the Christmas tree – once again this year, Sky will be offering a whole range of savings on their TV and broadband packages.

They're already offering 50% off certain TV packages – you can sign up now for their Entertainment, Sports and Cinema channels for just £42.50 a month.

If you want a bundle that's tailor-made just for you, Sky are also offering you the chance to build your own package from just £22 a month.

Trying to get the best out of Black Friday but struggling with a sluggish wi-fi connection? Sign up for Sky's Broadband Superfast now and get 30% off.

Of course, you'll want to tell a friend or two about these great deals – why not save £324 on a shiny new Samsung phone with Sky Mobile?

Samsung

Speaking of which, Samsung themselves will also be running a range of Black Friday deals at the end of the month.

Like most, they've also got a range of offers up already. You can save £100 on a Galaxy A80, £100 on a Galaxy Watch, and £30 on Galaxy Buds.

Plus, if you buy a QLED TV, they'll throw in a Q-Series soundbar to make sure that whatever you're watching sounds as good as it looks.

However, it's likely that Samsung will also be holding a few great deals in reserve for the big day itself, so it could be worth holding off until Black Friday comes around to see just how low they're willing to go.