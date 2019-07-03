Antiques, collectables and second-hand shop This n That in Ashton-on-Ribble to close

Have your say

Owners of an antiques, collectables and second-hand shop in Ashton-on Ribble are to call it a day.

The closure comes three years after This n That in Woodplumpton Road, Ashton, opened.

Ahead of the shop shutting, on Saturday, July 20, the couple, Terry and Louise Norton announced a closing down sale.

A statement issued by the duo on the This n That shop Facebook page says: “As some of you may or may not be aware we are unfortunately closing down in July.

“It’s been a wonderful three years and we are both sad to be closing.

“The antique side will still be trading but just at the moment we are still looking at our options.

“With the shop shutting the new side is having a huge sale with up to 50 per cent off.”

They continue: “It’s officially July, it’s officially our third birthday and it’s officially our last month of trading in the shop.

“The shop will close on July 20.

“We still have some amazing stock left including Christmas stock.

“Come in and grab a bargain while you can.”

Coun Robert Boswell, who represents Ashton, said: “As far as I’m aware Lane Ends is quite a busy and vibrant area.

“I think it’s a busy, vibrant pub there.

“I don’t see why footfall has dropped this year anymore than any other year.

“The only problem I would see is the closure of Booths but that was three or four years ago.

“There’s always been a turnover of shops going back 50 years but new shops seem to survive the area.”