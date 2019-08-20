Youngsters are getting Active for the Summer in Leyland

South Ribble’s Summer Active Camps are in full swing.

Youngsters from throughout the borough have been enjoying a whole range of fun activities during the first week of the camps last week.

South Ribble Active Camp at Northbrook Primary School, Leyland, organised by South Ribble Sports Development team

The second and final week began yesterday and runs until Friday.

Active Camps is a fun, friendly environment for kids to enjoy games, play sport and meet new friends under the guidance of the South Ribble Sports Development team. First held in the summer of 2018, the camps were created to provide more sport and opportunity outside of school term time.

Active camps welcomed children from all over the borough and proved to be a huge success.

The camps have gone from strength to strength introducing new sports and activities every time.

Activities include, football, rounders, cricket, rugby, dodgeball, archery and lots more.

Other activities on offer include UV sport, All Things Pedal Days, as well as yoga and mindfulness.