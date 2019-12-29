Welcome the new year in style with fun, fresh air and a Big Fat Quiz!

Here's five things you must do next week

Big Fat Quiz Of The Year 2019!, Baker Street Bar, Avenham Street, Preston, Monday, December 30

New Years Eve Eve means it will be time to celebrate everything that is and was 2019. Take yourself, a device with a large screen, and your mates for the most fun that’s legal on a Monday night. It’s free entry, there will be free half time hot dogs, a £50 bar tab for the winners and Open the Box will also be in session. Call 01772 822444.

The Roaring 20’s - New Years Party, 1842 Restaurant & Bar, Lune Street, Preston, Tuesday, December 31

It’s time to welcome 2020 in in style so head to 1842 Bar’s vintage New Year Party. Moving on an entire century the theme is The Roaring 20’s, so if you’re looking for something a little less predictable this New Year’s Eve then they’ve got you covered. There will be the standard 1842 party atmosphere including live entertainment, free bubbly on the stroke of midnight and a DJ until late. Plus it’s free entry all night. Open 8pm-2.30am, you can find more details online at www.facebook.com/Bar1842

New Years day Ramble, Longton Brickcroft Nature Reserve, Wednesday, January 1

Walk off those party excesses with a four mile ramble around the local field footpaths of Longton Brickcroft Nature Reserve - home to a wide variety of plant and animal species. It can be wet and muddy so remember to wear suitable footwear. Meet at 10.30am, it’s just £2 per person payable on day and there no need to book. Find more information online at www.facebook.com/mysouthribble or call 01772 421491.

Calendar Crafts, Brockholes Nature Reserve, Samlesbury, Friday, January 3

Make your own 2020 calendar in this craft activity. It’s a drop in event so there’s no need to book but it may get messy! Sessions run 10am-noon and 1-3pm, it costs £2.50 per item on the door and children must be accompanied by an adult. See www.brockholes.org/eventsfor more details.

Pinocchio, Blackpool Tower Circus, until January 19

This festive season the legendary Endresz family present Pinocchio, the classic story of the little wooden boy. Put together by resident clowns Mooky and Mr Boo (pictured) there’s belly-laughs and slapstick antics teamed with edge of your seat death defying stunts from top class acts all over the world. Visit www.theblackpooltower.com/attractions to book.