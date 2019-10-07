Volunteers and runners wanted for the rescheduled City of Preston 10k event

Organisers of City of Preston 10K are encouraging people to sign up to the rescheduled event later this month.

Due to extreme weather conditions on Sunday, September 29, the race was cancelled, to go ahead on Sunday, October 20, starting at the later time of 10am.

All entries from the original race will be honoured and more places will be made available for additional runners to purchase via The Running Bee Foundation website. Runners who are unable to run on the new date will be entitled to a full refund or have the option to defer their entry to next year’s event or donate the entry fee to The Running Bee Foundation. For more information email graham@sportstoursinternational.co.uk

During the race, runners will receive official chip timing and water at the middle and end of the run.All who complete the race will receive a commemorative City of Preston 10k medal and technical T-shirt. Spectators can spend time in the Athlete Village and enjoy the entertainment.

All profits from all entries will be donated to communities in Preston by The Running Bee Foundation to help create and improve health and wellbeing initiatives in the area. For more information on how to apply for a grant visit www.runningbeefoundation.co.uk

Stephen Owen, foundation operations manager, said: ‘’Unfortunately we had no option but to cancel the first race.race. I would like to personally thank all the runners, staff and volunteers for supporting our decision and we hope to welcome all the runners back on Sunday, October 20 for a bigger and better event.

"We have incurred extra costs due to rescheduling and having to pay for services twice. We have committed to refunding anyone who can’t attend but are encouraging people to defer their entry to the 2020 race where possible. We have also appealed to all our suppliers for any charitable help they can give – if any local businesses can help in any way, such as becoming a Patron, that would be fantastic. We want to give as much as we can back to the community.’

"Perhaps it is your first 10k, or you do a 10k every week, but this is the only chance to run through Preston city centre with a fantastic atmosphere down Market Street. We have many runners running for our Foundation as well as for lots of other excellent causes such as Heartbeat, Derian House and Inspire Youth Zone. We also have the Corporate Trophy with businesses such as UCLAN, RRG, PAR all competing to be the fastest company in the city."

The Family Fun Run will also be available on the day to runners of all ages and abilities. The run will be a 3km route that will begin after the 10k is complete. Entry to this is £5 and all taking part will receive a commemorative medal.

UCLan (The University of Central Lancashire) is the leading sponsor of the event, with PAR Group and JD Gyms Preston as official partners. Race HQ and official bag drop will be based at JD Gyms Preston on the day.

The Running Bee Foundation is also calling out for volunteers, traders and sponsors to have a presence on the new date. Volunteers are needed to help assist as Race Marshals, goodie bag handlers or provide entertainment on the route such as singing, musicians or dance groups, contact volunteer@runningbeefoundation.co.uk.

Traders selling goods or healthy food and drinks to runners and spectators are welcome to register their interest via info@runningbeefoundation.co.uk.

The foundation is looking for businesses to show their support for the rearranged race by becoming a partner of the race or even a sponsor. Contact John Hesketh, john@runningbeefoundation.co.uk .

Register online via www.runningbeefoundation.co.uk. Prices start from £21 - £23.

