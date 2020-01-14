‘Unleash their inner warrior’ this New Year - Preston Grasshoppers to host rugby camps for women

Preston Grasshoppers is inviting women to ‘unleash their inner warrior’ and kick off the New Year with a rugby camp.

They are encouraging women and girls to ‘step out of their comfort zone and take on a new challenge’ in 2020.

Preston Grasshoppers is inviting women to unleash their inner warrior and kick off the New Year with a rugby camp.

Steve Grainger, rugby development director at the RFU, said: “2019 was a great year for women’s rugby with the Red Roses winning the Six Nations Grand Slam and continuing their winning streak at the Quilter Internationals this autumn.

"What better inspiration for any girls and women who might want to get involved and try it for themselves.”

A spokesman at the Preston Grasshoppers RFC said the sessions were “fun, completely free fitness sessions with a sprinkle of rugby focused activity that will get you out in the fresh air, introducing you to like-minded women who are there to have a good time and keep fit”.

Sarah Hunter, England Red Rose Captain said: “It can often be daunting to try a new sport or get the motivation needed to go along to the gym for the first time. That’s why Warrior Camps are the perfect opportunity to challenge yourself and as a result, you can have fun and get fit all at the same time!

"Warm up activities, learning passing, catching skills, and fitness drills are combined to create these unique and exciting sessions.”

Preston’s Warrior Camp takes place at Preston Grasshoppers RFC in Lightfoot Green Lane on Sunday, January 26 between 2pm and 3.30pm.