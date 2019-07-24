These scouts from Preston are with Bear Grylls at a world event in the USA

A scout and a volunteer leader from Preston have joined Bear Grylls and 45,000 scouts in West Virginia, for a World Jamboree.

Scouts from nearly every country in the world joined Chief Scout Bear Grylls for the opening ceremony of the North America hosted, two-week celebration.

Bear Grylls propelled from the roof of the main stage to deafening cheers, before delivering an inspirational address, urging the Scouts to make the most learn as many skills as they can to take back to their home countries.

Ben Vanparys, aged 15, of Preston, said: “It’s honestly been so overwhelming the welcome we’ve had on site. We’ve never met the scouts around us before and they’re all lending a hand to set up camp from the minute we arrived.”

Volunteer Helen Reader said: “The thing I’m most excited about is the chance to meet new people and improve your communication skills by working with other volunteers from across the world.”

Described by Bear Grylls as an “incredible festival of peace, friendship and adventure”, this twenty-fourth World Scout Jamboree will run until August 2.