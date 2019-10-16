Take a look at Creative Space Centre's new sensory woodland walk in Ashton
The newly branded Creative Space Centre has unveiled a sensory woodland walk for its disabled users.
The woodland area based at Ashton site, formerly known as The Space Centre, includes wind chimes, tunnels, a petal drum, a tortoise that makes sounds and a rain wheel. It also has Emily's Den, which is an accessible tree space, which was built after Creative Space manager Jane Robinson and her family raised £4,000. Jane’s oldest daughter, 15-year-old Emily, has a life limiting condition and is a wheel chair user. The walkway was sponsored by businessman and fund-raiser Pete Marquis through the Friends of Space charity.
1. Making some noise
John Gillmore at the official opening of the Woodland Sensory Walk