Take a look at Creative Space Centre's new sensory woodland walk in Ashton

The woodland area based at Ashton site, formerly known as The Space Centre, includes wind chimes, tunnels, a petal drum, a tortoise that makes sounds and a rain wheel. It also has Emily's Den, which is an accessible tree space, which was built after Creative Space manager Jane Robinson and her family raised £4,000. Jane’s oldest daughter, 15-year-old Emily, has a life limiting condition and is a wheel chair user. The walkway was sponsored by businessman and fund-raiser Pete Marquis through the Friends of Space charity.

Making some noise John Gillmore at the official opening of the Woodland Sensory Walk

Emily's Tree Den Creative Space manager Jane Robinson and her family raised over 4,000 to create an accessible tree den. Janes daughter, Emily, 15, has a life limiting condition and is a wheel chair user.

Dedication to Emily Jane and Emily Robinson, at the official opening of the Woodland Sensory Walk

In the bushes Clive Farnworth and Jason Clark, from Kirkham Prison at the official opening of the Woodland Sensory Walk

