Slimmers take up outdoors challenge and raise cash for Preston charity

A walking challenge completed by members of WW, the new Weight Watchers, has spurred them on to healthier living, while raising cash for charity.

The third WW5KMyWay event, organised by WW coach Claire Anderson, took place on the same weekend as Global Wellness Day, and inspired those who walked five kilometres to Little Town Farmshop.

They raised £130 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, based in Preston, by taking up the challenge.

Research by WW found 45 million Brits set goals as a means of improving their physical, mental and emotional health, with almost 90 per cent of men and women stating this was their focus for 2019.

Claire runs workshops in Longridge and Grimsargh. She said: “This year our WW community came together to walk WW5KMyWay to Little Town Farmshop and had a wonderful morning.

“We raised £130 for Rosemere and it was so lovely to spend the morning together doing something active. Looking forward to next year already!

“WW5kmyway is a simple step towards improving your health and happiness.

“WE had an amazing day and I’m excited to see how my members carry on stepping up their fitness levels”

To help get you started, WW shares its tips, as follows, for a 5k success:

Take your time – It’s ok to start slow. By pushing too hard, too soon, you only increase your chances of injuries and make it harder in the long run.

Take a break! Remember to listen to your body and take breaks little and often. You shouldn’t wait until you’re exhausted.

Comfort is key. Wear comfortable, breathable clothing. Both men and women should try and wear supportive footwear.

Stay hydrated – Water is the only essential piece of kit you need to take. Make sure you stay hydrated.

The power of positivity. Try to remember that pace isn’t everything. The fact that you’re out and about is an achievement.

To share how you completed your own 5K and your commitments to the start of your wellness journey, use #WW5kMyWay and #WellnessThatWorks.

For more information and tips on how you can complete your #WW5kMyWay, please visit https://www.weightwatchers.com/uk/5kmyway.