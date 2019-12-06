Sing out, step out and celebrate with music, mediumship and more

Here's a selection of things to do over the next couple of days

A Celebration of Simon and Garfunkel

After years of touring, Tim and Ian now deliver the music of Simon and Garfunkel in their own unique way that also honours the original recordings without falling into the regular tribute act category. There are no costumes, wigs or make up, just two great musicians producing an ambient collection of some of Simon & Garfunkel’s much loved hits.Catch this fantastic live show tonight from 7.30pm at New Longton Village Hall. Tickets are £12 via www.classicsingersongwriters.co.uk/sandg

Springfield Fell Walking Club

Shake off the boredom, see the scenery, walk and talk! Springfield Fell Walking Club invite you to join them as they head for Clapham tomorrow. The bus picks up from Blackpool to Preston (£12). Call 01772 728718 for further details.

Carols Old and New

Brownedge Festival Annual Christmas Concert takes place tonight with ‘Carols Old and New’ from ‘Octavius’, a fine local choir. Admission from 7.30pm at St Mary’s, Brownedge, Bamber Bridge, is £5 including refreshments.

Evening of Mediumship

Join Spiritual Medium Jason D Rothwell for an evening of mediumship tonight, 7pm at the Empire Service Club, Hartington Road, Preston. Proceeds will be donated to Preston and Manchester Homeless. Tickets are £5 on 07773 895397.

Christmas Prize Bingo

There’s festive fun and some super prizes to be won in the Christmas Prize Bingo at St Oswald’s Parish Hall, Chapel Lane, Longton tonight. Doors open from 7pm and there will be a raffle plus refreshments available.