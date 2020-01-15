Seven storey apartment block with 40 flats in the wings for Preston Docks

Proposals for a “striking“ new seven storey apartment block at Preston Docks are with planners.

The block, which designs show would be made up of 40 apartments, are to be built in Maritime Way if plans get the green light.

Images show how the apartment block is envisioned

An application from agent PWA Planning states: “All of the apartments, except for those on the ground floor, will have an attractive balcony, which will offer views of the surroundings, which includes the nearby docklands, the Guild Wheel and the River Ribble.”

The application goes on: “The materials used within the design of this development are to deliberately contrast with the surrounding area, with an attractive, efficient, high-quality and durable design.

“As a result of this, the design has been heavily influenced by using a modern palette that is modern and striking in appearance to make a statement.”

The flats, being brought forward by applicant Austringer Capital Ltd, would be made up of one and two bedroom apartments.

The proposed building has a total of seven floors decreasing in floorspace and size after the fourth storey so that the fifth level is smaller and the sixth and seventh are equal in size to each other but smaller again than the fifth.

Access to the 0.1ha brownfield site is currently taken directly off Maritime Way.

Transport plans for the site

A total of 29 car parking spaces are outlined in the plans as well as “secure cycle spaces allowing for access into the site via the Guild Wheel route”.

The report also states that the development, in the vicinity of the Guild Wheel, “will encourage inhabitants to use sustainable modes of transportation to move throughout the City of

Preston and associated areas, with the route conveniently located to the east of the proposed development”.

Commenting on the alternative modes of transport available from the site the application states: “With regards to the accessibility of the site, it is identified that there are opportunities for walking and cycling to work and local facilities by those who choose to.

“There are links to the city centre where there are further links via the train and bus stations.

“There are bus stops located close by to the east of the site on Maritime Way. These stops are within walking distance.

“The site is also in very close proximity to the Guild Wheel. It is therefore considered these services offer the opportunity to commute to site by bus for those who chose to.”

Developers argue that there would be a low impact on traffic in the area if the plans were given the go-ahead.

A Transport Statement, referred to by applicants, predicts that the proposal would generate up to 12 vehicle movements each weekday at peak hours and 96 two-way movements on a typical weekday between 7am-7pm.