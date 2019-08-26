Scorching weather is a real throwback to the good old days in Morecambe as these pictures show
With the sun cracking the flags across the district over the weekend, thousands of residents and holidaymakers alike swarmed to Morecambe.
These photos from our former photographers Tony North and Mark Harrison show the crowds packing the beaches along Morecambe promenade, just like the resort used to see in its heyday.
1. Sun-day fun
Thousands made the most of the hot weather over the weekend.
Tony North
other
2. Beach fun
Youngsters make the most of the low tide to go beachcombing.
Mark Harrison
other
3. Tranquil sea
A lone fishing boat out in the bay on Sunday.
Mark Harrison
other
4. A real throwback
It was just like the good old days in Morecambe.
Tony North
other
View more