Rotary Club of Leyland annual duck race

Taking place alongside Western Drive, the event raised money for local charities, St Catherine’s Hospice; Heartbeat and Cancer Research UK, Leyland. The ducks cost £1 a ticket and were released on the water by Mayor of South Ribble, Coun John Rainsbury. There was a first prize of £100; second £75; and third £50. There were stalls for people to enjoy. And Rotaduck the mascot put in an appearance, too, of course. Tony Harrison, of the Rotary Club of Leyland, said: “It’s gone okay. The weather spoilt it, because we kept getting showers. All in all a good day - but we could have done with a bit more sunshine. We had a good turnout. We probably sold in excess of 2,000 ducks and 150-odd balls for the ball race. We made a decent amount of money for charity. “About 300 people turned up which is good. We had one or two more activities, including the treasure hunt and quite a few children entered that. The winning duck race ticket numbers were: first 557; second 451; third 1596. The ball race winner was ticket 53.

