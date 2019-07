Traditional Indian string puppets imitating court entertainment, saree draping and Bollywood dancing thrilled visitors to this year’s Preston Mela. The annual festival, which returned to the market on Saturday, celebrates the rich cultural heritage in Preston. This cross cultural mix of entertainment featured craft workshops and information stands as people gathered to watch at the weekend.

The Mayor with the Abhi Dance Academy

Preston Mela on the Flag Market

Kuchapudi dancer Siri Ram

Preston Mela on the Flag Market

