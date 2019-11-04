Preston Grasshoppers' plan for clubhouse makeover could mean new cycling hub

A makeover at a rugby clubhouse in Fulwood could help it cater for the area’s expanding community and see it become a new cycling hub.

Plans to spruce up Preston Grasshoppers in Lightfoot Green Lane and create an additional outdoor seating and play area are before town planners.

Documents from Preston Grasshoppers RFC state: “The club wishes to respond to the increasing demand for a community hub arising from the emerging neighbourhoods not only attracting new playing members but also providing facilities for the wider community.

“The existing Wainwright Bar is too small to accommodate match day visitors particularly post-match at weekends and there is limited provisions currently for visitors to get a light meal or meet for a coffee during weekdays.

“There is a real opportunity to provide refreshment facilities for users of the Guild Wheel.”

The report before planners also says: “The location of the site provides a perfect additional destination or stop off point along the Guild Wheel.

"It is proposed to provide parking for users of the Guild Wheel looking to travel from further afield by car and then cycle the Guild Wheel.

"The provision of shower facilities will further enhance this offer.”

If plans get the go-ahead the club hope to extend and convert the cafe and improve the road frontage to Lightfoot Green Lane.

The new hub will stock a range of cycling accessories and spares such as inner tubes and tyres, with tools and a track pump available to lend to cyclists en route or to pump their tyres up.

The hub and café, if given the green light, will be open from 9am to 11pm seven days a week.