Makeover for children's play area at Preston's Haslam Park

Have your say

A children’s play park in Preston is to get a makeover after it won £40k in grant money.

Haslam Park play area will see a new balance beam, double slide and activity net with the funding.

It will also see the swings, roundabout and other equipment refurbished.

The Friends of Haslam Park were the successful applicant of the cash, £30,000 of which comes from the Lancashire Environmental Fund (LEF).

It is on top of £10,000 Government money from the Parks Fund which was secured earlier this year .

Member of the friends group, Christopher Smith said: “We are thrilled to announce that the Friends of Haslam Park have been successful in obtaining grant funding to refurbish the Children’s Playground in the Park.

“Work will include drainage improvements, new items of play equipment, refurbishment of existing play items and repainting of play equipment and railings.

“It is hoped to commence the work in Spring 2020.”

The money means that the play area will also see new surfacing around the play equipment and improved drainage.

John Phillips, finance officer at LEF, said: “We have dished out more than £1m of grants this year across Lancashire.

“We support quite a few play areas around the county.”

Coun Robert Boswell, cabinet member for Environment at PCC said: “This funding is welcome news for Haslam Park and well-deserved thanks to the hard work of the Friends of Haslam Park group.

“We look forward to working with them together to bring the plans to life for the benefit of all park users.

"Further details of how these funds will be allocated and the plans for the play area will be released in the near future.”