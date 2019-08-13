Invite to view Glynwood House's garden in Bretherton as it has reached the finals of The Nation’s Favourite Garden competition.

A couple are celebrating after being the only North West entry to reach the finals of The Nation’s Favourite Garden competition.

Terry and Sue Riding’s offering at Glynwood House, in Bretherton Village Gardens, is one of five to be shortlisted in the North.

Terry said: “We were very surprised, but delighted, to receive a letter advising that our garden has been shortlisted for the competition, promoted by the Nation’s Favourite Garden this summer.”

The garden, of three quarters of an acre, was created from a field from scratch by the couple and features alongside famous gardens like Great Dixter and Wollerton Old Hall, which opens commercially to the public. It will feature in The English Garden magazine and readers will be invited to vote before the end of September.

Glynwood House will be open to the public with three other gardens in Bretherton on August 25, as part of the National Garden Scheme.

Admission for all three is £5 for adults; children free. Afternoon tea will be served and there will be plants for sale.

Lancashire NGS County Organiser, Margaret Fletcher said: “Glynwood House garden is really lovely, with spectacular open aspects to the countryside.”