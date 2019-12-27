Horrible Histories, belly laughs, music, art and the great outdoors...

Here's five things to do today....

Horrible Histories

When Christmas comes under threat from a jolly man dressed in red, it’s up to one young boy to save the day.

From Victorian villains to Medieval monks, Puritan parties to Tudor treats, head to the Winter Gardens, Blackpool for a hair-raising adventure through the history of Christmas. You will be in the company of Charles Dickens, Oliver Cromwell, King Henry VIII and St Nicholas as they join forces to save the festive season.

There’s performances until December 29, tickets start at £15. To book head to www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk.

Barrel of Laughs

Treat your belly to something other than turkey tonight as Barrel and Bean in Penwortham host an evening of belly laughs! Tickets are £12.50 including supper and a free shot. See www.facebook.com/BarrelAndBeanPenwortham for more.

Crossbill

Popular local band Crossbill will play their first Preston gig in a while at The Ferret on Fylde Road tonight. It will be a Christmas special with special guests The Amber List and more. Free entry from 8pm, see www.facebook.com/CrossbillBand for more.

Xplorer Challenge

Explore Brockholes, find the Christmas themed markers, complete the challenge and have fun! The perfect outdoor activity to get the whole family outside in the fresh air, Xplorer costs just £3 per pack. Find more online at www.brockholes.org.

Harris Open 2019

The Harris Open is a quirky exhibition full of positivity and colour, guaranteed to get rid of those winter blues. See the work of local artists at the Preston museum and art gallery until January 26. There’s more details at www.harrismuseum.org.uk.

To include your event on this page email whatson@lep.co.uk