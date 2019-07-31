Here are the most popular animal attractions in Lancashire

Wild Boar Park has a wide variety of animals, including chipmunks, ostriches, sheep, and of course wild boars. 'Visitors can also have a go at feeding lambs and meerkats and handle chicks.'Entry is 7.50 for adults and for children. Youngsters under two are free.
Turbary Woods Owl and Bird of Prey Sanctuary is based within Duxburys Garden Centre, in Whitestake, near Lostock Hall.'The rescue and rehabilitation centre houses more than 90 birds of prey including eagles, hawks, falcons, owls and vultures.'Adults 6 pounds, children and pensioners 4 pounds.