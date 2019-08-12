Here are the best water parks and splash parks in Lancashire
These water-themed parks are ideal for both sunny and rainy weather.
Either way, you will get wet!
1. Sandcastle, Blackpool
Sandcastle, in Blackpool, has more than 18 slides and attractions. 'There is also a spa, for adults. Prices: 16.75 for children over 12 and adults; 13.25 for children 3 to 11; under 3s free. Hyperzone wristbands for the thrill seeking slides are extra.
Ribby Hall Village has a tropical island themed swimming pool, with water slides, palm trees, interactive water features, and a childrens splash zone Adults 10, children 7 school holidays and weekends; 7 adults and 5 children term time.
Fylde Councils free splash park is located within the Promenade Gardens, St Annes. 'There is a range of features including spray loops, water sprays, bucket drops, water domes and a small section for paddling.