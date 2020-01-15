Get fit or catch a film - here's five things to do today....

To include your event on this page email whatson@lep.co.uk

Exhibition on Screen

For the first time in history the Royal Academy of Arts in London, in collaboration with the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, is bringing together Lucian Freud’s self-portraits.

The exhibition will display more than 50 paintings, prints and drawings in which this modern master of British art turned his unflinching eye firmly on himself.

Join The Harris, Preston tonight from 5.30pm for ‘Exhibition on Screen - Lucian Freud: A Self Portrait’ and take a closer look at one of his paintings from their collection. See www.harrismuseum.org.uk for more details, tickets cost £10.

UCLan Film Society

The UCLan Film Society returns after the Christmas break with more of their weekly meetings. Tonight’s event is free, providing a taster session for anyone trying something different for the new year. Find out more at www.facebook.com/uclanfilmsociety.

Penny Farm World Horse Welfare

See what they do and enjoy a brew at Penny Farm World Horse Welfare. There’s free admission and parking, 11am-4pm, every Wednesday, weekend and Bank Holiday. You’ll find them on Preston New Road, Blackpool. Call 01253 766983 for more.

Couch to 5K

Get healthier and happier with this Couch to 5k programme at Preston Docks. Each Wednesday, ABL Health will help you build up your fitness and stamina to complete a 5k. Contact 07976 864677 or sholden@ablhealth.co.uk for more info.

Doodles & Coffee

Valley Coffee on Fourfields in Bamber Bridge invite you indulge yourself in the therapeutic qualities of doodling today. De-stress in their specially dedicated colouring space, 10am-noon. Find more at www.facebook.com/valleycoffeepreston.