Fun, food, dancing and crafts to celebrate Preston's diverse communities at Pulse event

A fun-packed family day will take place in the heart of Preston city centre on Saturday, July 27.

From 10.30am to 4pm, there will be stalls on the Flag Market offering food and facts, performances from dance troupes, as well as family-friendly activities and workshops in the Harris Museum.

The event is part of the city council’s Preston this Summer programme, which sees free-to-attend events taking place on the Flag Market, Preston Market and inside the Harris every Saturday until August 31.

Councillor Nweeda Khan said: “Events such as this are very important in the cultural calendar for the city and demonstrate how diverse and multicultural Preston is.

“Preston Pulse offers opportunities for the communities of Preston to come together to learn and celebrate our diversity. I’m really looking forward to all the activities, stalls and joining in with the dancing on the Flag Market.”