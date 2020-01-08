From the couch to the stars - get fit, learn a craft or just enjoy a brew!

Five things to do today....

Alston Observatory's January Public Stargazing Night

The University of Central Lancashire’s Jeremiah Horrocks Institute is offering a series of free public stargazing nights at their Alston Observatory over the winter months.

There will be tours of historic and modern telescopes, planetarium shows, short talks, and the opportunity to ask astronomers any burning questions you may have.

If the weather is suitable visitors will also be able to look through their collection of telescopes including the state-of-the-art 0.7m Moses Holden Telescope.

Tours take place at tonight at 6pm and 8.15pm, find out more at www.facebook.com/alstonobsy.

Artists Gathering

Get inspiration, career advice and share your work and portfolios. Local artists Anita George and Kerry Tenbey will host this New Year social event for artists, tonight from 5.30pm at The Harris, Preston. See www.harrismuseum.org.uk.

Couch to 5K

Get healthier and happier in 2020 with a Couch to 5k programme at Preston Docks. ABL Health will help you build up your fitness and stamina over 12 weeks in order to complete 5km. Contact Sarah on 07976 864677 or sholden@ablhealth.co.uk for more info.

Genesis Carers Cafe

Genesis Care, a Chorley based charity providing support for older people, are holding a drop-in cafe today, 11am -3pm at Chorley Methodist Church. Join them for information and cake, plus a reminiscence session from 1-3pm. Call 07715 809236.

Adults evening of crafts, clay and pottery painting

Enjoy some ‘you time’ and chill out with Fired 4 U in Walton-le-Dale tonight. Paint a pottery item, try out copper enamelling or join in on the clay workshop. The studio fee is £4.50, plus the item/s you paint or decorate. Call 01772 203060 to book.

