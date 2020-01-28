From line dancing to swans on a floodlit lake - here's five things to do today....

To include your event on this page email whatson@lep.co.uk

Floodlit Swans

Have an unforgettable experience and see one of nature’s most beautiful spectacles of up to 2,000 whooper swans at Martin Mere, Burscough.

At this Floodlit Swan evening toinight from 6.30pm, you will be joined by one of the wardens in the Raines Observatory to tell you all about the amazing whooper swan and the migration journey from Iceland to Martin Mere they make every year.

See the swans shine bright by floodlight on the water - it’s an event not to be missed.

Tickets cost from £9.38, child £5.90, find out more and book online at www.wwt.org.uk.

Line Dancing

If you have vowed to get fit, why not have some fun at the same time? Join Sharon for her line dancing class, every Tuesday from 8pm at Knowle Green Village Hall, near Longridge. It’s just £2.50 including drinks and biscuits. All welcome.

Chess Club

Escape the January brain fog and exercise your grey matter with Lancaster Chess Club. They meet every Tuesday until early May, 7.30pm at the Reform Club, Great John Street/Stonewell in Lancaster. Call 01524 884327 for more details.

Preston Book Group

Preston Book Group meet monthly to discuss a different book - and lots of other bookish things. Re-discover the joy of reading at The Larder on Lancaster Road in Preston, tonight. See www.facebook.com/groups/313532052469653.

Skylarks Choir

Warm up your vocal chords and join Skylarks for a sing, tonight at Bamber Bridge Methodist Church, on Station Road. Singing is from 7pm-8pm but everyone, including new members, is welcome from 6.45pm for a cuppa. Each session costs £4.