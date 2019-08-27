Family fun at Bubble and Bounce inflatable festival at Guy’s Thatched Hamlet in Bilsborrow

Children ran wild at an outdoor inflatable family festival which culminated over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Bubble and Bounce saw a field full of giant inflatable assault courses, ball pits, slides, rides and bouncy castles come to Guy’s Thatched Hamlet in Bilsborrow through much of August.

Esme and Henry Palmer play together in the ball pit

And the fabulous weather ensured plenty of fun.

Paula Fearn, who visited with her six-year-old said: “Fantastic day out. The place is beautiful, great food and so well organised. We will remember this day for a long time.”

Adults and children alike were able to enjoy Guy’s Food Hut which was open for the day with BBQ, children’s picnic boxes, drinks and, last but not least, ice creams.

A spokesman for the event said: “ Everyone seemed to enjoy it. It’s held every May and every summer holiday each year.”

Poppy Turner gets a new perspective