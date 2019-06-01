Dragon Boat Challenge gets underway at Preston Docks

Have your say

Competitors are gearing up to race against each other in a Dragon Boat Challenge.

Today’s competition will pit boat crews against each other at Preston Docks in a series of timed races throughout the day.

The annual event is run by North and Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce.

In a Tweet this morning a Chamber spokesman said: "Preston Marina is as still as a mill pond today, perfect conditions for our annual Dragon Boat Challenge.

"Look forward to competing against some fab local businesses from 10am today.

"Spectators very welcome!"