Deer trapped in muddy, drained canal is rescued by RSPCA and water rescue teams

A deer trapped in mud in a drained stretch of Lancaster Canal has been rescued.



The distressed deer was spotted stuck in the mud at around 11am (January 10) near the Lune Aqueduct in Lancaster.

Lancaster Search and Rescue volunteers and RSPCA officers at the scene

It was feared that the deer had broken its back legs and had been unable to free itself.

But Lancaster Search and Rescue, based in nearby Caton Road, managed to rescue the deer.

Paul Johnston had been walking his dog along the canal when he spotted the helpless animal buried up to its waist in thick mud.

"I was afraid it had broken its back legs", said Paul.

"But after watching for a few minutes, I think its legs were OK. It's just stuck in the mud and exhausted.

"Every few minutes it would try its best to kick its way free.

"It wasn't making any distressed sounds, but it looked very vulnerable and would never have made its way out on its own.

"The water rescue team from Lancaster arrived and managed to get it on an inflatable life raft.

"It is very, very muddy in that section of the canal and it looked a struggle to get it out of the mud and up the embankment.

"They've pulled out all the stops for it. The RSPCA were there as well, and a local vet to check on it.

"I just hope its going to be OK. It's in good hands anyway."

The deer has now been placed into the care of a local vet.

The RSPCA and Lancaster Search and Rescue have been approached for comment.