Circus Zyair pitches Big Top in Preston's Moor Park

Have your say

Roll up, roll up, the circus is in town.

Circus Zyair has set up its big top in Preston’s Moor Park and will be performing two shows a day up to and including Sunday.



Each show is an action-packed hour-and-a-half long and promises high-energy acts from across the globe.



A spokesman for the circus, which is on a national tour, said: “The 2019 tour is a dazzling combination of circus, music and laughter.



“With a heated big top, comfy seating and an electric atmosphere from start to finish Circus Zyair promises to be a truly magical experience for the whole family.”



Performances by circus acts include juggling, balancing acts, motorbike stunts, acrobatics, trapeze artists and clown comedy.



Organisers vowed to return to Preston after succesful run in Moor Park last year, where they extended their stay by a day - making them late for a show in Birkenhead.



The spokesman added: “If you guys want to be wowed smile have total fun then book your seats as soon as possible”.



Circus Zyair has also pitched its Big Top in Leyland recently to rave reviews.



Showtimes for Thursday and Friday are 5pm and 7.30pm, for Saturday are 3pm and 6pm and on Sunday are 11am and 3pm.



Tickets are on offer at £8.99 each, and are available online here, or by calling 0333 666 3366.

Alternatively, an on-site ticket office is open one hour before each performance starts.



The big top can be found at the Sir Tom Finney end of Moor Park.