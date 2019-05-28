Children's Festival is the glory of Garstang

It was a day to remember - whatever the weather!

This year's Garstang and district Children’s Festival brought its own sunshine to the Lancashire market town.

Events began at Garstang's decorated market cross with the crowning of the new Festival Queen Emily Guy by retiring Queen Ellen Wellings.

Morris dancers lead off the annual parade followed by Queens Emily and Ellen, who were joined by Queens from surrounding villages and churches.

The colourful fancy dress parade, complete with tableaux entries, wound its way through the town to the Moss Lane Playing fields.

Festival Secretary David Lewis said: “People have been very busy these past few weeks putting the floats together. There's a lot of input from the community. Everybody pulls together and if you saw the number of children and teenagers in town enjoying themselves it makes the effort worthwhile"

He estimated around 3,000 people had joined festivities during the day and evening.

The line up of entertainment for the day included seven bands.

There were displays on the field by the Garstang School of Gymnastics and the Hyndburn Comets Majorette Troupe, children’s entertainment and races. A football final and an evening fancy dress contest completed the festivities for 2019.

David added that the Festival had a long history: "It started out as a religious Whit Week procession and progressed into what it is now. There's no entrance fee. We raise the money and all the entertainments are free for kids. We've got people who have been involved for 60 odd years and multi generations. It's the biggest day for the town. People who've moved out tend to come back for the weekend. It's a time to see friends and family."