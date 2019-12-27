Cheers to the new year as 2020 flies in

Here's five things to do on New Year's Day....

Martin Mere

Open seven days a week, there’s always something to see and do at Martin Mere Wetland Centre.

So why not start 2020 with some fresh air as you find new wildlife friends?

Meet Virginia and Sigrunn and discover why the North West is the only place that welcomes thousands of Whooper swans over winter; help out at their feeding time; have a relaxing winter walk with an expert volunteer, or just enjoy the 800 adventure-filled acres of wildlife.

Open daily, 9.30am-6pm, you can find the centre on Fish Lane in Burscough, there’s full details online at www.wwt.org.uk, or call 01704 895181.

Chorley's Real Ice Rink

Get your skates on before Chorley’s real ice rink closes for the season. The Winter Wonderland is open until Sunday for gliding, pirouetting and whirling. It’s £6 per session with skates provided, see www.chorley.gov.uk for full details.

Whisky Chaser

Auld lang time to ride on a train! Steam into 2020 in style on board a heritage locomotive, complete with a dash of whisky, compliments of the East Lancashire Railway. Find timetables and fares at www.eastlancsrailway.org.uk.

New Year’s Day Ramble

Walk off those party excesses with a four mile ramble around the local field footpaths of Longton Brickcroft Nature Reserve today. Find more information online at www.facebook.com/mysouthribble or call 01772 421491.

New Years Day 2020

Hosted by the talented Zacoustic with an hour of comedy from Adam Anwar and guests, join the annual get together at The Band Club on Station Road in Bamber Bridge. Open from 12.30pm, there’s more at www.facebook.com/thebandclubbrig01.

