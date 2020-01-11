Chance to climb to Preston's highest point

Those with a head for heights are being given the opportunity to climb to the highest point in Preston.

Members of St Walburge’s Church in Weston Street are opening the doors to the public for night climbs up to 309ft on Saturday evenings from today until February 8.

The famous spire

Canon Cristofoli (pictured) said: “This is one of the main landmarks in Preston and we realised that not many people had visited and been able to see the sights.

“I’ve been up the 172 steps many times and you get a wonderful vision of the city centre, but also out to Morecambe Bay, to the beginning of the Lake District and you can see Blackpool Tower.

“At night it’s quite a different atmosphere, you get the beautiful spectacle of the lights.”

The spire at St Walburge’s is the third tallest in the United Kingdom, and is the tallest on a parish church.

The steeple is made from limestone sleepers and the tower contains a single bell of 1.5 tonnes, which is the heaviest swinging bell in Lancashire.

Canon Cristofoli recommends that the climb, up 172 narrow steps on a spiral staircase, is not for people with a fear of enclosed spaces, or who have mobility problems.

The sessions from run 7.30-8.30pm. Tickets cost £8.50. To book, email: stwalburgeshall@gmail.com or call 07778506832.