Bows and arrows and smoke grenades stolen overnight from Paintball Trax centre in Leyland

Bows and arrows and smoke grenades were some of the items stolen from a paintballing centre in Leyland.

Burglars used a chainsaw to force entry into Paintball Trax on Midge Hall Lane overnight on Friday.

Now Lancashire Police are calling for members of the public with information to get in touch with them urgently.

Inspector Ellie Kanoun said: “Not only does this incident affect this business, the items that were stolen could cause serious harm and damage if they get into the wrong hands so we need to find them urgently.

“We are determined to locate what was taken, along with those responsible and so I am asking anyone who knows anything about this break-in, or have been offered any of the items for sale, to get in contact with us immediately.

"I would also advise people who may come across these things not to handle them but to contact the police."

Members of the public with information can dial 07966 934006 or email 4685@lancashire.pnn.police.uk. alternatively call 101 quoting incident reference 0444 of August 31st.