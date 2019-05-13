Beaverbrooks Blackpool 10k 2019: These are all the female runners who took part in Sunday's fun run

Have your say

More than 2000 runners took part in the annual Beaverbrooks Blackpool 10k Fun Run.

Here are all full lists of female runners and times:

READ MORE>>> Beaverbrooks Blackpool 10k 2019: All the runners and times from this weekend's fun run

>>FEMALE 15 AND UNDER

Name - No. / Time / Race pos / Cat pos

Abby Stratton - 887 / 00:40:40 / 51 / 1

Emilia Platt - 1703 / 00:46:12 / 200 / 2

Daniela Flores Lopez / 1963 / 00:46:52 / 231 / 3

Lara Ingram-Weston / 1424 / 00:47:17 / 257 / 5

Lilly Pinder - 1406 / 00:47:29 / 267 / 6

Grace Blincow - 2390 / 00:48:23 / 303 / 7

Erin Pearson-Mulvey / 658 / 00:51:01 / 437 / 8

Katya Mchugh - 1905 / 00:53:29 / 591 / 9

Faye Gaunt - 2324 / 00:54:40 / 671 / 10

Emily Rigby - 2352 / 00:59:06 / 953 / 12

Milla Brotherwood / 1681 / 00:59:29 / 985 / 13

Amelia Morris - 91 / 00:59:43 / 996 / 14

Sophie Cesarz - 119 / 01:00:29 / 1036 / 15

Ella Millett - 594 / 01:00:47 / 1053 / 16

Kirsty Williams - 1868 / 01:02:19 / 1132 / 17

Mya Hammond - 1721 / 01:05:45 / 1320 / 18

Katerina Vaudrey - 849 / 01:05:53 / 1327 / 19

Amara Thorpe - 1709 / 01:05:56 / 1331 / 20

Niamh Callaghan - 1977 / 01:06:05 / 1338 / 21

Amelia Wilmott - 77 / 01:08:05 / 1440 / 22

Tess Young - 1962 / 01:08:34 / 1456 / 23

Jessica Waling - 2240 / 01:09:03 / 1471 / 24

Milly Anderson - 2370 / 01:09:54 / 1501 / 25

Lily Groves - 1264 / 01:10:07 / 1509 / 26

Millie Cotton - 52 / 01:10:50 / 1532 / 27

Katie Ward - 666 / 01:12:06 / 1577 / 28

Katie Williams - 1328 / 01:13:17 / 1612 / 29

Caoimhe Maginnis-Withers / 523 / 01:15:30 / 1651 / 30

Lacey Wildon - 1524 / 01:15:32 / 1652 / 31

Lycia Jones - 1883 / 01:15:55 / 1662 / 32

Laura Jovanovic - 1964 / 01:17:33 / 1703 / 33

Annqbel Schroder - 1965 / 01:17:34 / 1706 / 35

Lulu Hammad - 226 / 01:19:28 / 1750 / 37

Steph Bullock - 2424 / 01:19:42 / 1755 / 38

Caitlin Singleton - 2305 / 01:20:13 / 1761 / 39

Abbi Batt - 983 / 01:20:20 / 1768 / 41

Jessie O’Callaghan - 1521 / 01:24:19 / 1808 / 42

Olivia Hansford - 776 / 01:26:27 / 1821 / 43

Anya Kiely - 1273 / 01:27:24 / 1830 / 44

Carly Wilde - 1275 / 01:27:25 / 1832 / 45

Lauren Clarke - 864 / 01:33:14 / 1863 / 46

Name - No. / Time / Race / Catpos / pos

>>FEMALE 16-25

Name - No. / Time / Race pos / Cat pos​

Hannah Cairns / 982 / 00:44:27 / 140 / 1

Loren Dawson / 1061 / 00:45:27 / 167 / 2

Melissa Gee / 123 / 00:48:21 / 301 / 3

Lizzie Barrow / 1026 / 00:49:32 / 365 / 4

Amy Lupton / 1632 / 00:50:24 / 403 / 5

Michaela Paterson / 2345 / 00:51:21 / 461 / 6

Velta Ziedina / 2378 / 00:51:42 / 475 / 7

Heather Stephenson / 1846 / 00:52:04 / 494 / 8

Rose Charles / 2411 / 00:54:58 / 687 / 9

Alex Mason / 1754 / 00:55:18 / 716 / 10

Emma Davies / 221 / 00:55:28 / 722 / 11

Claudia Thompson / 1647 / 00:55:40 / 730 / 12

Emma Marsden / 1143 / 00:55:46 / 739 / 13

Eden Gilby / 1951 / 00:55:58 / 751 / 14

Amy Healey / 1753 / 00:56:31 / 787 / 16

Jenna Johnson / 773 / 00:56:43 / 799 / 17

Sophie Green / 1355 / 00:58:27 / 913 / 18

Jess Garner / 1474 / 00:58:35 / 921 / 19

Caroline Nixon / 1780 / 00:58:45 / 932 / 20

Agnieszka Kopyciok / 926 / 00:59:02 / 946 / 21

Stephanie Tsang / 1176 / 00:59:02 / 949 / 22

Sophie Uttley / 339 / 00:59:04 / 952 / 23

Lucie Riley / 529 / 00:59:22 / 977 / 24

Richelle Motherwell / 1735 / 00:59:32 / 988 / 25

Jodie Smith / 1734 / 00:59:35 / 989 / 26

Damilla Ricchiuti / 2252 / 00:59:55 / 1003 / 27

Esther Mathews / 1781 / 01:00:02 / 1006 / 29

Alice Bradshaw / 1779 / 01:00:03 / 1007 / 30

Rosie Fane / 1649 / 01:00:07 / 1009 / 31

Jessica Palmer / 581 / 01:00:28 / 1035 / 32

Melissa Jackson / 1073 / 01:01:01 / 1066 / 33

Alice Deacon / 1927 / 01:01:25 / 1083 / 34

Emma Ronson / 1592 / 01:01:44 / 1097 / 35

Eleanor Page / 1799 / 01:01:49 / 1099 / 36

Imogen Eaves / 1148 / 01:02:44 / 1157 / 37

Chelsea Crossey / 922 / 01:03:16 / 1186 / 38

Chloe Beckett / 26 / 01:05:10 / 1283 / 39

Nicola Wylie / 55 / 01:05:23 / 1295 / 40

Natalie Gray / 1079 / 01:06:54 / 1380 / 41

Gemma Mills / 1802 / 01:07:49 / 1428 / 42

Revecca Finn / 111 / 01:08:17 / 1446 / 43

Hannah Tillett / 1619 / 01:08:26 / 1452 / 44

Ruth Dawson / 785 / 01:08:42 / 1460 / 45

Emily Swindells / 1636 / 01:08:52 / 1466 / 46

Megan Ireland / 579 / 01:09:04 / 1472 / 47

Chelsea Wood / 602 / 01:10:19 / 1513 / 48

Lauren Wood / 1036 / 01:10:28 / 1516 / 49

Adrianna Hayes / 2250 / 01:11:08 / 1548 / 50

Charlotte Mowbray / 833 / 01:11:28 / 1557 / 51

Fleur Daly / 2279 / 01:12:39 / 1598 / 52

Sophie Hodkinson / 751 / 01:13:03 / 1608 / 53

Lisa Townsend / 1722 / 01:14:23 / 1627 / 54

Ellie Cullen / 271 / 01:14:39 / 1637 / 55

Lauren Armstrong / 2226 / 01:14:56 / 1644 / 56

Natalie Cole / 1464 / 01:15:34 / 1653 / 57

Sara Rothwell / 71 / 01:16:10 / 1674 / 58

Caitlin Hale / 1788 / 01:17:23 / 1698 / 59

Christie-Leigh Jones / 1654 / 01:18:15 / 1720 / 60

Anna Jackson / 2310 / 01:18:41 / 1728 / 61

Maisie Thompson / 2364 / 01:19:42 / 1754 / 6

Lauren Hodkinson / 752 / 01:20:43 / 1775 / 63

Olivia Lyon / 1602 / 01:23:12 / 1800 / 64

Sarah Salthouse / 1858 / 01:23:58 / 1803 / 65

Emily Short / 267 / 01:26:29 / 1822 / 66

Eve Corcoran / 623 / 01:27:16 / 1826 / 67

Sophie Nolan / 2362 / 01:30:41 / 1847 / 68

Lilian Snape / 2336 / 01:31:16 / 1857 / 69

Julia Korotkova / 1967 / 01:35:30 / 1869 / 70

Atinuke De Dravo / 1966 / 01:35:44 / 1870 / 71

Lucy Bedford / 1471 / 01:35:53 / 1872 / 73

Lauren Norman / 156 / 01:36:58 / 1877 / 74

Maisie Caffrey / 155 / 01:36:59 / 1878 / 75

Sabrina Leahy / 292 / 01:37:31 / 1879 / 76

Lauren Simkin / 1598 / 01:39:29 / 1885 / 77

Chloe Wright / 1807 / 01:40:15 / 1887 / 78

Laura Hindle / 2323 / 01:40:15 / 1888 / 79

Amanda Schofield / 1686 / 01:40:17 / 1890 / 81

Sarah Griffiths / 1611 / 01:40:19 / 1893 / 82

Bethany Burrows / 767 / 01:41:48 / 1900 / 83

>>FEMALE 26-35

Name - No. / Time / Race / Catpos / pos

H Jo Armitage - 2283 / 00:42:31 / 87 / 1

Danielle Macpherson / 2201 / 00:43:15 / 105 / 2

Meg Procter - 1420 / 00:45:46 / 178 / 3

Basia Pawelczak - 1764 / 00:46:05 / 194 / 4

Jennifer Hill - 1173 / 00:46:22 / 213 / 5

Natalie Makin - 1579 / 00:46:27 / 217 / 6

Dawn Maher - 1581 / 00:47:00 / 236 / 7

Nicola Cruse - 1900 / 00:47:08 / 247 / 8

Rebecca Ratcliffe - 755 / 00:47:34 / 271 / 9

Kathryn Elliot - 70 / 00:49:29 / 358 / 10

Danielle Cathcart - 1337 / 00:49:51 / 380 / 11

Susie Harrison - 1924 / 00:50:03 / 393 / 12

Gabriella Higgins - 1172 / 00:50:36 / 414 / 13

Leah Hammond - 1720 / 00:50:42 / 420 / 14

Ellen Mclachlan - 1290 / 00:50:42 / 421 / 15

Clare Highfield - 124 / 00:50:52 / 431 / 16

Debra Gough - 138 / 00:51:05 / 444 / 17

Kathryn Haycock - 2343 / 00:51:08 / 447 / 18

Lisa Birtwistle - 2211 / 00:51:08 / 448 / 19

Fiona Mckinnon - 1887 / 00:51:13 / 451 / 20

Ella Green - 2335 / 00:51:49 / 479 / 21

Kandy Cardwell - 1593 / 00:51:53 / 482 / 23

Emily Snape - 765 / 00:52:01 / 489 / 24

Amanda Rawcliffe - 1287 / 00:52:27 / 519 / 25

Sophie Gee - 1578 / 00:52:28 / 521 / 26

Jessyca Ajam - 319 / 00:52:41 / 536 / 27

Anna Gluchowska / 1204 / 00:53:01 / 557 / 28

Katie Rutland Smith / 1159 / 00:53:04 / 559 / 29

Dagmara Stankiewicz / 30 / 00:53:20 / 578 / 30

Jennifer Tsang - 1175 / 00:53:21 / 581 / 31

Hayley Haworth - 1760 / 00:53:24 / 584 / 32

Danielle Porter - 906 / 00:53:25 / 586 / 33

Ashleigh Garstang - 1520 / 00:53:55 / 619 / 34

Melissa Valentine - 383 / 00:54:07 / 637 / 35

Kerry Joyce - 771 / 00:54:40 / 673 / 36

Nicola Dyson - 1850 / 00:54:43 / 675 / 37

Steph Pashley - 648 / 00:55:04 / 695 / 38

Kimberley Holmes - 649 / 00:55:04 / 696 / 39

Sheona Hudson - 1870 / 00:55:06 / 701 / 40

Amy Brennan - 813 / 00:55:12 / 707 / 41

Victoria Aland - 1861 / 00:55:43 / 734 / 42

Ariel Pakman - 826 / 00:55:50 / 742 / 43

Joanne Cookney - 619 / 00:55:55 / 747 / 44

Sam Riscatti - 855 / 00:55:57 / 750 / 45

Rachel Ratcliffe - 756 / 00:56:09 / 761 / 46

Sarah Taylor - 1276 / 00:56:17 / 771 / 47

Gillian Anderson - 1064 / 00:56:19 / 774 / 48

Rachael Gregson - 1866 / 00:56:21 / 776 / 49

Charlotte Stubbs - 1491 / 00:56:24 / 777 / 50

Katie Broome - 108 / 00:56:29 / 783 / 51

Claire Duxbury - 1087 / 00:56:33 / 790 / 52

Kelly Lovick - 1885 / 00:56:43 / 798 / 53

Louise Howard - 1796 / 00:56:56 / 819 / 54

Faye Knight - 1078 / 00:57:03 / 822 / 55

Lucy Taylor - 1716 / 00:57:10 / 829 / 56

Charleen Millar - 1235 / 00:57:10 / 830 / 57

Helen Fisher - 1014 / 00:57:15 / 835 / 58

Karen Jackson - 1181 / 00:57:19 / 838 / 59

Lisa Martin - 875 / 00:57:22 / 840 / 60

Shauna Moreland - 781 / 00:57:34 / 853 / 61

Jasmin Wright - 839 / 00:57:45 / 861 / 62

Star Bickerstaff - 1476 / 00:57:59 / 879 / 63

Kristy Houlton - 1891 / 00:58:00 / 880 / 64

Natalie Booth - 384 / 00:58:07 / 891 / 65

Chantelle Vickers - 1030 / 00:58:12 / 902 / 66

Bethan Wylie - 196 / 00:58:35 / 922 / 67

Helen Moyes - 101 / 00:58:38 / 928 / 68

Kirsty Holland - 1877 / 00:58:49 / 934 / 69

Michalina Matulewicz - 871 / 00:59:03 / 950 / 70

Jenny Shepherd - 365 / 00:59:04 / 951 / 71

Jennifer Bowker - 1214 / 00:59:11 / 965 / 72

Rachel Walsh - 106 / 00:59:17 / 970 / 73

Alison Martin - 1000 / 00:59:23 / 980 / 74

Lucy Turner - 1099 / 00:59:40 / 993 / 75

Joy Dodd - 1988 / 00:59:54 / 1000 / 76

Sarah Hughes - 1391 / 01:00:10 / 1011 / 78

Cristina Pirvu - 1854 / 01:00:12 / 1015 / 79

Sam Crossley - 1528 / 01:00:16 / 1021 / 80

Eniko Babko - 1745 / 01:00:25 / 1030 / 81

Jadwiga Wasilewska - 985 / 01:00:43 / 1047 / 82

Catherine Kay - 572 / 01:00:43 / 1048 / 83

Jade Earley - 1415 / 01:00:46 / 1050 / 84

Emma Hardman - 991 / 01:00:55 / 1058 / 85

Jenny Campbell - 1693 / 01:00:58 / 1064 / 86

Katie Wade - 1506 / 01:01:09 / 1072 / 87

Nicola Alty - 1736 / 01:01:12 / 1074 / 88

Lyndsey Hanna - 1597 / 01:01:13 / 1075 / 89

Laura Halstead - 718 / 01:01:25 / 1081 / 90

Sophie Barton - 1515 / 01:01:39 / 1088 / 91

Jen Wormald - 815 / 01:01:40 / 1090 / 92

Charlotte Thompson - 242 / 01:01:42 / 1094 / 93

Kirsty Jackson - 518 / 01:01:50 / 1100 / 94

Chloe Smith - 727 / 01:01:53 / 1104 / 95

Rachel Quanbrough / 790 / 01:01:53 / 1105 / 96

Nicola Wood - 416 / 01:01:57 / 1109 / 97

Samantha Edwards - 1824 / 01:02:04 / 1112 / 98

Claire Banks - 1128 / 01:02:08 / 1115 / 99

Claire Muldoon - 1092 / 01:02:13 / 1121 / 100

Charlotte Baker - 99 / 01:02:17 / 1128 / 101

Karen Tipper - 378 / 01:02:18 / 1131 / 102

Sonia Wilde - 377 / 01:02:19 / 1133 / 103

Kerry Burrow - 1023 / 01:02:21 / 1138 / 104

Emma Jackson - 414 / 01:02:33 / 1150 / 105

Kate German - 1210 / 01:02:36 / 1154 / 106

Anna Holding - 1443 / 01:02:49 / 1164 / 107

Fiona Martin - 1057 / 01:02:55 / 1169 / 108

Jeanicia Mwazanzale / 1367 / 01:02:57 / 1171 / 109

Debra Rodgers - 1989 / 01:02:58 / 1172 / 110

Joanne Phillipson - 115 / 01:03:00 / 1175 / 112

Natalie Kelly - 2275 / 01:03:01 / 1176 / 113

Irene Southern - 114 / 01:03:02 / 1178 / 114

Emily Mcallister - 799 / 01:03:07 / 1182 / 115

Talitha Mclachlan - 590 / 01:03:21 / 1191 / 116

Emma King - 761 / 01:03:22 / 1193 / 117

Tanicia Hayton - 1368 / 01:03:28 / 1201 / 118

Katie Delaney - 783 / 01:03:31 / 1204 / 119

Annmarie Connor - 1922 / 01:03:44 / 1213 / 120

Jessica Simpson - 1646 / 01:03:48 / 1222 / 121

Lauren Crook - 671 / 01:03:55 / 1223 / 122

Natalie Rodgers - 1766 / 01:04:15 / 1240 / 123

Kirsty Ward - 417 / 01:04:21 / 1246 / 124

Carrie Dolan - 471 / 01:04:45 / 1260 / 125

Cheryl Oldacre - 1292 / 01:04:54 / 1271 / 126

Lindsay George - 1439 / 01:04:59 / 1278 / 127

Jessica Butterworth / 901 / 01:05:11 / 1286 / 128

Ashleigh Buschini - 1119 / 01:05:17 / 1291 / 129

Sara Gibson - 131 / 01:05:25 / 1298 / 130

Rachel Nixon - 1369 / 01:05:43 / 1318 / 131

Sophie Pakman - 827 / 01:05:51 / 1325 / 132

Helen Dawson - 125 / 01:05:55 / 1328 / 133

Claire Watts - 1381 / 01:06:01 / 1336 / 134

Suzanne Swainson - 1265 / 01:06:03 / 1337 / 135

Chloe Jones - 1203 / 01:06:08 / 1341 / 136

Rachel Eyre - 1604 / 01:06:12 / 1342 / 137

Agnieszka Kowalczyk - 2306 / 01:06:18 / 1348 / 138

Samantha Carr - 2329 / 01:06:21 / 1353 / 139

Rebecca Bowker - 1215 / 01:06:27 / 1354 / 140

Kiera Abel - 173 / 01:06:47 / 1372 / 141

Sade Mcdonald - 1767 / 01:06:50 / 1373 / 142

Alexandra Mckenna - 894 / 01:06:51 / 1375 / 143

Amanda Casey - 729 / 01:06:53 / 1378 / 144

Emma Sheldon - 1080 / 01:06:55 / 1382 / 145

Rachel Tillett - 1775 / 01:06:56 / 1385 / 146

Gemma Bentham - 112 / 01:07:04 / 1395 / 147

Zoe Willetts - 294 / 01:07:26 / 1414 / 148

Sheridan Bird - 2266 / 01:07:38 / 1420 / 149

Samantha Broadbent - 1184 / 01:07:41 / 1425 / 151

Amy Grimshaw - 716 / 01:07:48 / 1427 / 152

Leah Birchall - 904 / 01:07:55 / 1433 / 153

Hayley Brown - 1692 / 01:08:26 / 1451 / 154

Roxanne Bickerton - 653 / 01:08:48 / 1463 / 155

Allison Colman - 1062 / 01:09:07 / 1474 / 156

Chelsea Smith - 1154 / 01:09:49 / 1498 / 157

Laura Barlow - 1153 / 01:09:50 / 1499 / 158

Lola Louca - 845 / 01:09:55 / 1502 / 159

Zoe Hook - 858 / 01:10:10 / 1510 / 160

Natalie Mchugh - 857 / 01:10:11 / 1511 / 161

Alexandra Shaw - 797 / 01:10:28 / 1519 / 162

Rhianne Austin - 1071 / 01:10:51 / 1533 / 163

Roxanne Ward - 941 / 01:11:06 / 1542 / 164

Francesca Taylor - 2216 / 01:11:10 / 1551 / 165

Leanna Dickinson - 783 / 01:11:12 / 1552 / 166

Natasha Holden - 190 / 01:11:25 / 1554 / 167

Amanda Curtis - 360 / 01:11:37 / 1560 / 168

Zoe Briggs - 688 / 01:11:46 / 1565 / 169

Holly Blundell - 1362 / 01:11:53 / 1567 / 170

Michaela Chapman - 1667 / 01:11:55 / 1568 / 171

Miriam Ferneyhough / 2333 / 01:11:56 / 1570 / 172

Gemma Smith - 151 / 01:12:04 / 1575 / 173

Claire Kaur - 60 / 01:12:21 / 1583 / 174

Kristy Ford - 2233 / 01:12:38 / 1595 / 175

Stephany Wood - 1996 / 01:12:50 / 1605 / 177

Louise Robinson - 1694 / 01:13:19 / 1613 / 178

Faye Gilmartin - 554 / 01:13:19 / 1614 / 179

Rachel Taylor - 335 / 01:14:07 / 1624 / 180

Sam Sutton - 802 / 01:14:36 / 1632 / 181

Amanda Donaghy - 1784 / 01:14:43 / 1638 / 182

Rachael Sanderson - 1124 / 01:14:47 / 1641 / 183

Sarah Shepherd - 504 / 01:14:59 / 1645 / 184

Clare Taylor - 503 / 01:15:00 / 1646 / 185

Marie Jones - 1881 / 01:15:56 / 1663 / 186

Ambre French - 1487 / 01:15:58 / 1665 / 187

Lauren Kola - 1244 / 01:17:06 / 1691 / 188

Chelsea Sykes - 1403 / 01:17:34 / 1705 / 189

Kim Rigby - 1246 / 01:17:44 / 1709 / 190

Emma Gardner - 1628 / 01:17:45 / 1711 / 191

Sarah Faulkner - 516 / 01:18:01 / 1715 / 192

Lucy Bool - 1901 / 01:18:15 / 1721 / 193

Sheryl Armer - 249 / 01:18:54 / 1734 / 194

Christine Bartlett - 149 / 01:19:00 / 1736 / 195

Sarah Hunt - 215 / 01:19:12 / 1744 / 196

Amy Moore - 1803 / 01:19:28 / 1751 / 197

Agete Michalek - 2249 / 01:19:38 / 1752 / 198

Paulina Smoreda - 1688 / 01:20:32 / 1770 / 19

Zoe Maher - 1201 / 01:20:43 / 1776 / 200

Madeelena Penton - 327 / 01:20:43 / 1777 / 201

Kimberley Ford - 1432 / 01:21:20 / 1781 / 202

Katie Taylor - 1797 / 01:21:22 / 1783 / 203

Vicki Richardson - 1350 / 01:22:32 / 1795 / 204

Kathryn Wilson - 83 / 01:25:10 / 1815 / 205

Kelly-Ann Siddons - 1052 / 01:25:57 / 1820 / 206

Charlotte Chambers - 1614 / 01:27:27 / 1834 / 207

Emma Nutter - 1639 / 01:27:28 / 1835 / 208

Lisa Brown - 652 / 01:27:36 / 1837 / 209

Lisa Storey - 568 / 01:30:01 / 1842 / 210

Lucy Stanley - 526 / 01:30:40 / 1846 / 211

Stephanie Thompson - 2365 / 01:30:42 / 1851 / 212

Catherine Singleton - 754 / 01:39:23 / 1883 / 213

Kersti Prii - 1612 / 01:40:19 / 1894 / 214

Louise Harrison - 102 / 01:40:39 / 1896 / 215

Holly /Whittaker - 103 / 01:40:40 / 1897 / 216

Rachel Murray - 344 / 01:40:57 / 1899 / 217

Christine Solomon - 1946 / 01:44:27 / 1907 / 218

>>FEMALE 36-45

Name - No. / Time / Race pos / Cat pos

Jane Treggoning - 1643 / 00:43:52 / 123 / 1

Victoria Payne - 1271 / 00:44:12 / 131 / 2

Laura Rogers - 340 / 00:44:43 / 150 / 3

Caroline Dempsey - 1158 / 00:45:40 / 172 / 4

Bev Aspden - 1436 / 00:46:51 / 230 / 5

Jamie Lund - 803 / 00:47:04 / 239 / 6

Michelle Abott - 130 / 00:47:10 / 251 / 7

Cassandra Smedley - 128 / 00:47:11 / 253 / 8

Sharon Cooper - 2272 / 00:48:19 / 299 / 9

Fran Connolly - 955 / 00:48:36 / 314 / 10

Caroline Schofield - 768 / 00:48:55 / 331 / 11

Katie Rawcliffe - 338 / 00:49:23 / 354 / 12

Jenny Mcandrew - 886 / 00:49:51 / 378 / 13

Lyndsey Rawlinson - 1508 / 00:49:55 / 384 / 14

Adelle Mcniven - 1633 / 00:49:58 / 386 / 15

Robyn Lucas - 380 / 00:50:01 / 390 / 16

Helen Donald - 1479 / 00:50:34 / 412 / 17

Sue Brookes - 1564 / 00:50:54 / 434 / 18

Sally Jones - 485 / 00:51:03 / 440 / 19

Charlotte John - 596 / 00:51:18 / 456 / 20

Annmarie Ridgway - 236 / 00:51:18 / 457 / 21

Natali Harper - 880 / 00:51:20 / 459 / 22

Eve Howard - 1060 / 00:51:26 / 465 / 23

Julie Hall - 2217 / 00:52:06 / 495 / 24

Claire Taylor - 493 / 00:52:15 / 506 / 26

Katy Stow - 872 / 00:52:21 / 510 / 27

Janine Tracey - 47 / 00:52:24 / 511 / 28

Clare Collins - 1752 / 00:52:24 / 513 / 29

Rachael Slater - 543 / 00:52:28 / 520 / 30

Lorna Pickup - 635 / 00:52:30 / 523 / 31

Helen Hall - 912 / 00:52:35 / 527 / 32

Michaela Thomson - 312 / 00:52:41 / 537 / 33

Shameem Hudson - 314 / 00:52:43 / 542 / 34

Sarah Drinkwater - 1908 / 00:52:48 / 550 / 35

Andrea Woodhead - 1542 / 00:52:59 / 556 / 36

Rosie Johnson - 2385 / 00:53:08 / 561 / 37

Caroline Howles - 497 / 00:53:15 / 571 / 38

Amanda Williams - 1317 / 00:53:15 / 572 / 39

Alexandra Hooton - 1225 / 00:53:20 / 579 / 40

Hayley Hoy-Durant - 286 / 00:53:31 / 595 / 41

Carole Bailey - 1332 / 00:53:49 / 611 / 42

Faye Mcculloch - 150 / 00:53:54 / 617 / 43

Shelley Brady - 336 / 00:54:01 / 626 / 44

Natalie Sergeant - 337 / 00:54:01 / 627 / 45

Kelly Galtrey - 1343 / 00:54:08 / 638 / 46

Amanda Collison - 163 / 00:54:11 / 641 / 47

Nicole John - 760 / 00:54:25 / 652 / 48

Louise Cooper - 909 / 00:54:47 / 680 / 49

Jenny Meadows - 968 / 00:54:56 / 685 / 50

Leanne Finch - 1164 / 00:55:04 / 697 / 51

Claire Jarvis - 1076 / 00:55:11 / 706 / 52

Emma / Maguire - 683 / 00:55:12 / 709 / 53

Clare Clarke - 1899 / 00:55:21 / 720 / 54

Emma Sherwin - 1485 / 00:55:33 / 725 / 55

Dawn Callaghan - 1258 / 00:55:40 / 729 / 56

Vikki Wrigley - 1898 / 00:55:50 / 744 / 57

Lisa Lord - 182 / 00:55:53 / 745 / 58

Clare Scott - 406 / 00:56:09 / 763 / 59

Julie Vale - 227 / 00:56:10 / 765 / 60

Christina Mercer - 143 / 00:56:18 / 773 / 61

Beckie Waine - 2312 / 00:56:24 / 778 / 62

Kirstie Whyatt - 1983 / 00:56:32 / 788 / 63

Louise Rothwell - 708 / 00:56:47 / 804 / 65

Joanne Denney - 1934 / 00:56:52 / 811 / 66

Alison Nuttall - 434 / 00:56:55 / 817 / 67

Amanda Hardiker - 1568 / 00:57:03 / 824 / 68

Sally-Ann Emmas - 429 / 00:57:25 / 842 / 69

Lucy Neighbour - 246 / 00:57:25 / 843 / 70

Anthea Jones - 1298 / 00:57:25 / 844 / 71

Leanne Hatch - 1284 / 00:57:25 / 845 / 72

Amanda McDonough / 1978 / 00:57:30 / 848 / 73

Nikki Foley - 1311 / 00:57:39 / 855 / 75

Tracy Taylor - 1055 / 00:57:45 / 860 / 76

Sarah Maylor - 1894 / 00:57:55 / 875 / 77

Claire Rybczynski - 178 / 00:57:57 / 876 / 78

Kate Bell - 237 / 00:58:09 / 896 / 79

Gemma Robertson - 2262 / 00:58:15 / 904 / 80

Deirdre Hatton - 947 / 00:58:36 / 924 / 81

Lisa Lambert - 1256 / 00:58:37 / 926 / 82

Kelly Warwick - 298 / 00:58:50 / 935 / 83

Jane Hunter - 1226 / 00:58:56 / 942 / 84

Debbie Senior - 1678 / 00:59:02 / 947 / 85

Vivienne Ruscitti - 1396 / 00:59:07 / 956 / 86

Lesley Neal - 1994 / 00:59:09 / 960 / 87

Hayley Poultney - 2331 / 00:59:16 / 968 / 88

Kelly Gaze - 1917 / 00:59:19 / 972 / 89

Faye Hughes - 2325 / 00:59:22 / 975 / 90

Jill Fallon - 283 / 00:59:26 / 983 / 92

Lindsay O’dea - 1307 / 00:59:31 / 987 / 93

Anna Buchanan - 1514 / 00:59:37 / 991 / 94

Lyndsey Leeming - 1843 / 01:00:09 / 1010 / 95

Laura Goodinson - 1207 / 01:00:13 / 1016 / 96

Diana Barker - 2398 / 01:00:24 / 1029 / 97

Katie Atkinson - 2388 / 01:00:28 / 1034 / 98

Sarah Cook - 1259 / 01:00:31 / 1038 / 99

Alex Cesarz - 118 / 01:00:34 / 1041 / 100

Jennifer Burrough - 1195 / 01:00:44 / 1049 / 101

Suzanne Best - 1194 / 01:00:47 / 1054 / 102

Rachael Jones - 685 / 01:00:50 / 1055 / 103

Catherine Lawrenson - 368 / 01:00:56 / 1061 / 104

Mel Guffogg - 1043 / 01:01:04 / 1068 / 105

Catherine Kiernan - 325 / 01:01:04 / 1069 / 106

Jodie Bryan - 548 / 01:01:28 / 1085 / 107

Marisa Whybrow - 209 / 01:01:30 / 1086 / 108

Laura Gibbons - 1932 / 01:01:40 / 1089 / 109

Kirsty Goldsmith - 315 / 01:01:41 / 1093 / 110

Colette Orwin - 93 / 01:01:44 / 1096 / 111

Katie Jones - 452 / 01:01:49 / 1098 / 112

Jillian Clowes - 1003 / 01:01:55 / 1107 / 113

Suzanne Nolan - 1841 / 01:01:56 / 1108 / 114

Cheryl Rickwood - 1743 / 01:02:06 / 1114 / 115

Lindsay Dickinson - 1377 / 01:02:20 / 1135 / 116

Debbie Ankers - 860 / 01:02:20 / 1137 / 117

Sarah Marsden - 1821 / 01:02:27 / 1143 / 118

Laura Carruthers - 1537 / 01:02:28 / 1146 / 119

Gillian Fryer - 916 / 01:02:39 / 1156 / 120

Victoria Bennett - 1806 / 01:02:49 / 1163 / 121

Lisa Pollitt - 883 / 01:02:56 / 1170 / 122

Vicky Roberts - 1644 / 01:03:08 / 1183 / 123

Anna Martin - 1229 / 01:03:18 / 1188 / 124

Emma Sneath - 1708 / 01:03:29 / 1202 / 125

Amanda Keane - 1938 / 01:03:37 / 1209 / 126

Debbie Slater - 1540 / 01:03:44 / 1214 / 127

Kath Maguire - 1660 / 01:03:47 / 1218 / 128

Kim Southerington / 168 / 01:04:02 / 1235 / 129

Kelly Whittaker - 467 / 01:04:04 / 1236 / 130

Rebecca Davis - 1852 / 01:04:17 / 1243 / 131

Jayne Ogier - 1177 / 01:04:18 / 1244 / 132

Diane Bain - 238 / 01:04:19 / 1245 / 133

Melanie Clarkson - 1385 / 01:04:22 / 1247 / 134

Michelle Thornley - 2235 / 01:04:30 / 1253 / 135

Julie Brayne - 1096 / 01:04:40 / 1255 / 136

Marianne Moore - 410 / 01:04:45 / 1258 / 137

Louise Gover - 2420 / 01:04:45 / 1261 / 138

Nadine Hetherington / 1267 / 01:04:45 / 1263 / 139

Michelle Allison - 853 / 01:04:50 / 1267 / 140

Laura Middleton - 148 / 01:04:53 / 1270 / 141

Terri Archer - 409 / 01:05:14 / 1289 / 142

Maxine Isbister - 1069 / 01:05:17 / 1290 / 143

Nicola Carter - 256 / 01:05:19 / 1293 / 144

Lynette Duxbury - 97 / 01:05:25 / 1299 / 145

Nicki Paynter - 1257 / 01:05:31 / 1304 / 146

Amanda / Aveyard - 1737 / 01:05:32 / 1305 / 147

Lesley Slinger - 1696 / 01:05:35 / 1311 / 148

Ann Langley - 42 / 01:05:52 / 1326 / 149

Sarah Morris - 90 / 01:05:55 / 1329 / 150

Hilary Dix - 1004 / 01:05:56 / 1330 / 151

Leanne Bluck - 563 / 01:05:57 / 1332 / 152

Victoria Mcmurtrie - 1312 / 01:06:05 / 1339 / 153

Sophia James - 740 / 01:06:14 / 1343 / 154

Julie Rooney - 1123 / 01:06:17 / 1347 / 155

Charlotte Bradshaw - 624 / 01:06:21 / 1351 / 156

Julia Hardy - 1186 / 01:06:34 / 1361 / 157

Michelle Townhill - 1183 / 01:06:40 / 1366 / 158

Alex Milner - 1849 / 01:06:44 / 1370 / 159

Stacey Callagher - 2334 / 01:06:52 / 1376 / 160

Verity Callagher - 1730 / 01:06:54 / 1381 / 162

Emma Pumphrey - 1389 / 01:07:03 / 1393 / 163

Michelle Middleton - 411 / 01:07:05 / 1397 / 164

Helen Brown - 1910 / 01:07:25 / 1413 / 165

Hayley Oakes - 1774 / 01:07:39 / 1422 / 166

Sarah Hyams - 136 / 01:07:52 / 1429 / 167

Denise Scott - 45 / 01:07:57 / 1434 / 168

Sandra Gilchrist - 1077 / 01:08:02 / 1438 / 169

Kelly Dawkins - 1400 / 01:08:11 / 1441 / 170

Piyawan Clark - 1118 / 01:08:13 / 1442 / 171

Claire Forrest - 984 / 01:08:14 / 1443 / 172

Lucy Finn - 110 / 01:08:17 / 1445 / 173

Kirsty Waywell - 1698 / 01:08:21 / 1448 / 174

Donna Shannon - 1346 / 01:08:24 / 1449 / 175

Victoria Boyle - 1344 / 01:08:26 / 1450 / 176

Gillian Treadell - 731 / 01:08:40 / 1458 / 178

Joanna Martyn-Clark / 1710 / 01:08:41 / 1459 / 179

Liz Connolly - 1835 / 01:08:42 / 1461 / 180

Leanne Singleton - 308 / 01:08:49 / 1465 / 181

Laura Faulkner - 81 / 01:09:06 / 1473 / 182

Jenny Mcbride - 1809 / 01:09:14 / 1479 / 183

Nichola Griffiths - 1586 / 01:09:24 / 1483 / 184

Clare Vintner - 957 / 01:09:45 / 1491 / 185

Emma Barnes - 840 / 01:09:55 / 1503 / 186

Elizabeth Halliwell - 1663 / 01:10:28 / 1518 / 187

Terri Wolstenholme / 2327 / 01:11:06 / 1543 / 188

Sarah Swift - 183 / 01:11:09 / 1549 / 189

Jo Booth - 427 / 01:11:34 / 1559 / 190

Nicola Mitchell - 614 / 01:11:39 / 1562 / 191

Beverley Ansell - 689 / 01:11:49 / 1566 / 192

Nicola Marsland - 33 / 01:11:57 / 1571 / 193

Kelly Wilson - 451 / 01:12:03 / 1573 / 194

Alysson Lea - 606 / 01:12:05 / 1576 / 195

Nicola Gallet - 2303 / 01:12:34 / 1592 / 196

Janine Johnston - 1625 / 01:12:37 / 1594 / 197

Helen Holden - 105 / 01:12:40 / 1600 / 198

Christina Wilson - 1572 / 01:12:49 / 1604 / 199

Cindy Wong - 680 / 01:13:04 / 1609 / 200

Sharon France - 1495 / 01:13:26 / 1619 / 201

Jen Shervey - 637 / 01:14:46 / 1640 / 202

Kerry Holroyd-Swarbrick / 1498 / 01:15:00 / 1647 / 203

Tess Foy - 956 / 01:15:42 / 1657 / 204

Jodie Smith - 1334 / 01:15:53 / 1660 / 205

Julie Douglas - 240 / 01:16:00 / 1667 / 206

Dorota Wisniewska - 1193 / 01:16:04 / 1671 / 207

Heather Mcnair - 166 / 01:16:21 / 1680 / 208

Nicola Rogerson - 1494 / 01:17:07 / 1694 / 209

Emma Colledge - 662 / 01:17:30 / 1701 / 210

Annette Spokes-Ellis - 617 / 01:17:50 / 1713 / 211

Sinead Wolstenholme / 1109 / 01:18:38 / 1725 / 212

Rosemary Guarino - 882 / 01:18:40 / 1727 / 213

Sue Henry - 266 / 01:18:47 / 1729 / 214

Annette Tate - 265 / 01:18:51 / 1731 / 215

Tricia Hale - 1786 / 01:19:00 / 1735 / 216

Alice Cochrane - 214 / 01:19:13 / 1746 / 217

Carly Hempel - 1855 / 01:19:26 / 1749 / 218

Cara Gradwell - 1661 / 01:19:45 / 1756 / 219

Vicki Jordan - 1576 / 01:19:52 / 1757 / 220

Deborah Moore - 1687 / 01:20:34 / 1771 / 221

Sonya Brannigan - 244 / 01:21:13 / 1778 / 222

Donna Finer - 1874 / 01:21:21 / 1782 / 223

Lucy Breakwell - 622 / 01:21:29 / 1787 / 224

Miranda Pascucci - 582 / 01:21:34 / 1790 / 225

Klare Casey - 13 / 01:21:53 / 1792 / 226

Hannah Duxbury - 431 / 01:23:03 / 1798 / 227

Kirsty Jones - 1808 / 01:23:43 / 1802 / 228

Leah Wright - 1493 / 01:24:02 / 1805 / 229

Stacey Quaggan - 1035 / 01:24:24 / 1809 / 230

Deborah Bennett - 1580 / 01:26:37 / 1824 / 231

Debbie Johnson - 1725 / 01:27:33 / 1836 / 232

Dianna Zapata Mejia / 725 / 01:29:42 / 1841 / 233

Mandy Seeley - 527 / 01:30:42 / 1849 / 234

Leanne Nevin - 936 / 01:30:52 / 1852 / 235

Joanne Kenreck - 2277 / 01:31:02 / 1853 / 236

Nikki Hearn - 508 / 01:31:17 / 1858 / 238

Louise Tyrer - 808 / 01:32:17 / 1860 / 239

Leanne Langley - 1674 / 01:34:03 / 1865 / 240

Andrea Hammond - 67 / 01:35:18 / 1867 / 241

Lucia Boccaccio - 613 / 01:37:47 / 1881 / 242

Emma Fullard - 1645 / 01:39:28 / 1884 / 243

Louise Hudson - 574 / 01:39:47 / 1886 / 244

Nicola Lewis - 62 / 01:40:18 / 1891 / 245

Kirsty Michael - 677 / 01:40:52 / 1898 / 246

Tracy Smalley - 1830 / 01:43:08 / 1904 / 247

Nicole Partridge - 72 / 01:57:52 / 1914 / 248

>>FEMALE 46-55

Name - No. / Time / Race pos / Cat pos

Nicola Unsworth - 1947 / 00:44:44 / 151 / 1

Alison Dugdale - 1589 / 00:46:00 / 193 / 2

Alison Radcliffe - 512 / 00:47:33 / 269 / 3

Sara Ward - 1948 / 00:47:35 / 272 / 4

Amanda Wood - 750 / 00:47:35 / 274 / 5

Susan Jackson - 1567 / 00:47:43 / 280 / 6

Claire Watmough - 459 / 00:47:46 / 282 / 7

Susan Hawitt - 1818 / 00:48:13 / 295 / 8

Susanne Leonard - 1957 / 00:48:40 / 317 / 9

Lisa Dunnington - 1920 / 00:48:48 / 320 / 10

Debbie Brooks - 408 / 00:48:53 / 327 / 11

Kathy Gaunt - 1789 / 00:48:59 / 333 / 12

Gail Bristo - 1563 / 00:49:30 / 362 / 13

Helen Wilson - 175 / 00:49:51 / 379 / 14

Natasha Newell - 1053 / 00:50:00 / 387 / 15

Dawn Boardman - 1224 / 00:50:02 / 392 / 16

Catherine Nicholls - 2255 / 00:50:44 / 423 / 17

Deborah Moran - 282 / 00:50:55 / 435 / 18

Treena Kenyon - 306 / 00:50:57 / 436 / 19

Jacqui Slater - 219 / 00:51:17 / 455 / 20

Kathryn Chester - 402 / 00:51:19 / 458 / 21

Helen Harrison - 1878 / 00:52:40 / 532 / 22

Susan Hartley - 222 / 00:52:40 / 533 / 23

Fran Hodskinson - 2244 / 00:53:15 / 569 / 24

Clare Houghton - 896 / 00:53:30 / 592 / 25

Louisa Porter - 359 / 00:53:31 / 594 / 26

Sarah Tomlinson - 2341 / 00:53:45 / 606 / 27

Andrea Scully - 1219 / 00:53:46 / 608 / 28

Joyce Tetlow - 1070 / 00:53:50 / 613 / 29

Natalie Westgate - 1613 / 00:54:07 / 636 / 30

Angela Herbert - 1715 / 00:54:16 / 646 / 31

Sharon Hornby - 146 / 00:54:21 / 650 / 32

Steve Twist - 1082 / 00:54:33 / 666 / 33

Kay Twist - 1081 / 00:54:34 / 667 / 34

Lisa Villarrubia - 1218 / 00:54:42 / 674 / 35

Catherine Walsh - 1352 / 00:55:15 / 711 / 36

Patricia Cross - 1986 / 00:55:19 / 717 / 37

Julie Rylance - 741 / 00:55:27 / 721 / 38

Victoria Waterhouse / 1860 / 00:55:41 / 731 / 39

Linda Chadderton - 627 / 00:56:04 / 756 / 40

Emma Green - 1354 / 00:56:04 / 757 / 41

Shz Drew - 559 / 00:56:25 / 780 / 42

Graeme Hall - 1739 / 00:56:36 / 792 / 43

Diane Taylor - 1992 / 00:56:42 / 796 / 44

Joanne Lovick - 1470 / 00:56:44 / 800 / 45

Hazel Bigley - 599 / 00:56:46 / 802 / 46

Jennifer Burtonwood / 938 / 00:56:54 / 813 / 47

Ruth Wheatley - 1811 / 00:56:54 / 814 / 48

Clare Cobb - 789 / 00:57:10 / 831 / 49

Barb Stephenson - 1845 / 00:57:11 / 832 / 50

Angela Bickerstaffe / 1230 / 00:57:15 / 834 / 51

Sharlan Butcher - 1456 / 00:57:16 / 836 / 52

Paula Ellam - 1712 / 00:57:34 / 851 / 53

Diane Cannon - 629 / 00:57:43 / 859 / 54

Alison Gilmore - 450 / 00:57:53 / 874 / 55

Sally Windsor - 1359 / 00:58:07 / 888 / 56

Helen Turpie - 444 / 00:58:07 / 889 / 57

Abbie Cocker - 550 / 00:58:08 / 894 / 58

Lindsay Darbyshire - 2387 / 00:58:12 / 901 / 59

Lisa Tomlinson - 2273 / 00:58:36 / 923 / 60

Diane Mears - 834 / 00:58:36 / 925 / 61

Isabel Mcnamee - 1140 / 00:58:38 / 927 / 62

Cara Cooper - 1097 / 00:58:55 / 939 / 63

Lesley Moreland - 780 / 00:58:56 / 943 / 64

Nikki Sneddon - 1266 / 00:59:07 / 959 / 65

Helen Thompson - 1365 / 00:59:28 / 984 / 66

Emma Withnell - 769 / 00:59:41 / 994 / 67

Nickola Walker - 2238 / 00:59:51 / 999 / 68

Catherine Bell - 1561 / 01:00:30 / 1037 / 69

Joanne Darlington - 1895 / 01:00:35 / 1042 / 70

Karen Trent - 210 / 01:00:58 / 1062 / 71

Karen Sharpe - 456 / 01:00:58 / 1063 / 72

Sarah Drachenberg / 1449 / 01:01:01 / 1065 / 73

Gill Hayes - 120 / 01:01:15 / 1076 / 74

Louise Wainwright - 361 / 01:01:33 / 1087 / 75

Dawn Porter - 438 / 01:01:50 / 1102 / 76

Joanne May - 48 / 01:02:10 / 1118 / 77

Jennie Ward - 664 / 01:02:12 / 1119 / 78

Amanda Jurin - 990 / 01:02:15 / 1124 / 79

Gail Farmer - 1970 / 01:02:17 / 1127 / 80

Donna Morton - 721 / 01:02:18 / 1130 / 81

Lesley Honlon - 2409 / 01:02:19 / 1134 / 82

Vanessa Stott - 1049 / 01:02:20 / 1136 / 83

Paula Underwood - 1798 / 01:02:21 / 1139 / 84

Vanessa Watson - 413 / 01:02:33 / 1151 / 85

Beverley Hollowood-Brown / 88 / 01:02:38 / 1155 / 86

Natalie Owen - 687 / 01:02:51 / 1165 / 87

Anne Burgess - 323 / 01:02:52 / 1168 / 88

Martina Hayden - 1903 / 01:03:04 / 1179 / 89

Helen Lovell - 514 / 01:03:06 / 1180 / 90

Sharon Parkinson - 786 / 01:03:17 / 1187 / 91

Liz Powell - 1037 / 01:03:30 / 1203 / 92

Barbara Wright - 15 / 01:03:48 / 1220 / 93

Samantha Holden - 395 / 01:03:55 / 1224 / 94

Jane Molyneux - 1238 / 01:03:56 / 1226 / 95

Sue Pilkington - 2392 / 01:04:02 / 1234 / 96

Jennifer Bradshaw - 285 / 01:04:16 / 1242 / 97

Maggie Walsh - 1088 / 01:04:26 / 1249 / 98

Yvonne Fraser - 392 / 01:04:43 / 1257 / 99

Marnie Taylor - 449 / 01:04:58 / 1275 / 100

Donna Jordan - 420 / 01:04:58 / 1276 / 101

Sharon Thomas - 421 / 01:04:59 / 1279 / 102

Lisa Appleton - 482 / 01:05:05 / 1281 / 103

Carrie Courtney - 1065 / 01:05:08 / 1282 / 104

Lynne Cherry - 1399 / 01:05:10 / 1284 / 105

Victoria Longworth - 1310 / 01:05:33 / 1308 / 106

Tracy Wood - 601 / 01:05:35 / 1309 / 107

Kathryn Ward - 1167 / 01:05:50 / 1323 / 108

Lisa Ranby - 2373 / 01:06:18 / 1349 / 109

Geraldine Arkwright - 1397 / 01:06:29 / 1356 / 110

Sarah Hancock - 1462 / 01:06:30 / 1359 / 111

Beth Higginbottom / 759 / 01:06:33 / 1360 / 112

Andrea O’neill - 1180 / 01:06:36 / 1362 / 113

Elaine Hayes - 1961 / 01:06:39 / 1364 / 114

Andrea Butterworth / 1339 / 01:06:39 / 1365 / 115

Linda Marsden - 1028 / 01:06:42 / 1369 / 116

Janet Hall - 1685 / 01:06:53 / 1379 / 117

Julie Clarke - 253 / 01:06:58 / 1388 / 118

Jacqui Squirrell - 1458 / 01:07:09 / 1404 / 119

Tracey Harper - 2294 / 01:07:26 / 1415 / 120

Nicola Eaton - 898 / 01:07:28 / 1417 / 122

Aileen Eaves - 1147 / 01:07:40 / 1423 / 123

Boris Richardson - 480 / 01:07:54 / 1431 / 124

Tina Hynes - 1889 / 01:08:01 / 1436 / 125

Diane /Saxton - 76 / 01:08:05 / 1439 / 126

Dawn Baron - 217 / 01:08:21 / 1447 / 127

Jill Ritchie - 1587 / 01:08:29 / 1453 / 128

Jane Slaney - 2224 / 01:08:34 / 1457 / 129

Tiyra Slaam - 78 / 01:08:58 / 1468 / 130

Kate Houlden - 1149 / 01:09:24 / 1481 / 131

Helen Jenkins - 428 / 01:09:24 / 1482 / 132

Heather Smith - 1305 / 01:09:38 / 1486 / 133

Julie Topping - 1074 / 01:09:40 / 1489 / 134

Samantha Kilmurray - 1847 / 01:10:01 / 1505 / 135

Andrea Sandiford - 2204 / 01:10:12 / 1512 / 136

Karen Livesey - 2264 / 01:10:28 / 1517 / 137

Hilary Flood - 1306 / 01:10:29 / 1520 / 138

Helen Bradley Tsopanoglou / 1548 / 01:10:33 / 1522 / 139

Louise Mowbray - 1793 / 01:10:36 / 1525 / 141

Adele Jewell - 974 / 01:10:47 / 1529 / 142

Michele Lewis - 975 / 01:10:47 / 1530 / 143

Susan Williams - 27 / 01:10:52 / 1534 / 144

Linda Cartwright - 1125 / 01:10:53 / 1535 / 145

Kim Blake - 820 / 01:10:54 / 1536 / 146

Sharron King - 1029 / 01:10:57 / 1540 / 147

Tracy Young - 1875 / 01:11:26 / 1555 / 148

Maxine Fishwick - 491 / 01:11:39 / 1563 / 149

Michelle Sheridan - 1480 / 01:12:01 / 1572 / 150

Lynn Shaw - 1584 / 01:12:14 / 1579 / 151

Samantha Wright - 469 / 01:12:19 / 1581 / 152

Marina Bromilow - 607 / 01:12:33 / 1590 / 153

Denise Powell - 1607 / 01:12:41 / 1601 / 154

Debbie Clarke - 863 / 01:12:44 / 1603 / 155

Andrea Feeney - 1839 / 01:12:58 / 1607 / 156

Claire Smith - 1327 / 01:13:19 / 1616 / 157

Carole Robinson - 1695 / 01:13:20 / 1617 / 158

Paula Wright - 1496 / 01:13:25 / 1618 / 159

Sarah Gill - 951 / 01:13:41 / 1623 / 160

Denise Fishwick - 80 / 01:14:13 / 1625 / 161

Louisa Hughes - 659 / 01:14:29 / 1630 / 162

Tina Wilkinson - 2212 / 01:14:36 / 1634 / 163

Clair Hutchison - 1031 / 01:15:05 / 1648 / 164

Clare /Looker - 404 / 01:15:07 / 1649 / 165

Carol Dixon - 11 / 01:16:04 / 1669 / 166

Shirley Hindley - 73 / 01:16:09 / 1673 / 167

Ros Hare - 1882 / 01:16:11 / 1676 / 168

Julie Birks - 976 / 01:16:25 / 1683 / 169

Vivienne Trott - 1221 / 01:16:25 / 1684 / 170

Beverley Lord - 2258 / 01:16:34 / 1685 / 171

Emma Brooks - 1370 / 01:16:38 / 1686 / 172

Heidi Taylor - 1916 / 01:16:38 / 1687 / 173

Michelle Brown - 37 / 01:17:06 / 1692 / 174

Tracy Bailes - 1497 / 01:17:09 / 1695 / 175

Deborah Cotton - 51 / 01:17:16 / 1696 / 176

Claire Hitchen - 2257 / 01:17:46 / 1712 / 177

Christine Greenwood - 280 / 01:18:05 / 1716 / 178

Sharon Hall - 494 / 01:18:10 / 1717 / 179

Samantha Proctor - 694 / 01:18:22 / 1723 / 180

Lisa Minshull - 25 / 01:18:39 / 1726 / 181

Claire Bent - 1285 / 01:18:54 / 1733 / 182

Jane Howard - 2291 / 01:19:03 / 1738 / 183

Ailsa Uttley - 342 / 01:19:08 / 1740 / 184

Susan Strother - 477 / 01:20:06 / 1759 / 185

Andrea Smith - 478 / 01:20:06 / 1760 / 186

Lisa Nairne - 2000 / 01:20:20 / 1767 / 187

Lynn Murray - 1249 / 01:20:37 / 1773 / 188

Kate Mcdermott - 43 / 01:20:41 / 1774 / 189

Suzanne Rooney - 44 / 01:21:23 / 1784 / 190

Sue Andrew - 158 / 01:22:10 / 1794 / 191

Janine Carmichael - 881 / 01:24:32 / 1811 / 192

Fiona O’donoghue - 2407 / 01:24:55 / 1812 / 193

Rachael Mills - 739 / 01:25:47 / 1817 / 194

Deborah Sargent - 474 / 01:25:55 / 1819 / 195

Judith Dooler - 1441 / 01:26:36 / 1823 / 196

Linda Gibbons - 1393 / 01:27:22 / 1828 / 197

Jane Wilde - 1274 / 01:27:25 / 1831 / 198

Nicola Shepherd - 1522 / 01:30:13 / 1844 / 199

Julie Dean - 1486 / 01:33:42 / 1864 / 200

Susan Walker - 918 / 01:35:30 / 1868 / 201

Jeanette Jemson - 1624 / 01:36:50 / 1875 / 202

Christine Haines - 2415 / 01:37:43 / 1880 / 203

Susan Milburn - 1603 / 01:40:19 / 1892 / 204

Heather Pullen - 68 / 01:42:56 / 1901 / 205

Joanne Richmond - 1347 / 01:43:05 / 1903 / 206

Ria Bright - 358 / 01:43:09 / 1905 / 207

Sam Milligan - 843 / 01:47:01 / 1908 / 208

Amanda Townsend - 1723 / 01:52:14 / 1910 / 209

Kerry Mccarthy - 1188 / 01:54:06 / 1911 / 210

Stephanie Beasley - 346 / 02:09:37 / 1915 / 211

>>FEMALE 56-65

Name - No. / Time / Race pos / Cat pos

Barbara Holmes - 228 / 00:45:03 / 157 / 1

Ann Griffiths - 457 / 00:47:51 / 284 / 2

Mark Spencer - 794 / 00:48:53 / 328 / 3

Kath Hoyer - 865 / 00:49:10 / 343 / 4

Julie Cruse - 1982 / 00:52:20 / 509 / 5

Jane Pearson - 1902 / 00:52:42 / 539 / 6

Linda Smith - 1675 / 00:53:51 / 615 / 7

Eileen Worthington / 615 / 00:55:18 / 715 / 8

Ruth Fleet - 1044 / 00:55:54 / 746 / 9

Jackie Cherry - 135 / 00:55:56 / 748 / 10

Julie Taberner - 1395 / 00:56:18 / 772 / 11

Mandy Hughes - 326 / 00:57:08 / 827 / 12

Mary Hewitt - 638 / 00:57:24 / 841 / 13

Debbie Asquith - 867 / 00:57:50 / 864 / 14

Diane Annis - 1373 / 00:57:59 / 878 / 15

Joy Baxter - 650 / 00:58:24 / 910 / 16

Nicola Ball - 822 / 00:58:30 / 918 / 17

Jane Whalley - 967 / 00:58:44 / 931 / 18

Barbara Sharples - 714 / 00:58:56 / 941 / 19

Julia Porter - 895 / 00:59:11 / 963 / 20

Susan Partington - 245 / 01:00:10 / 1012 / 21

Celma Naylor - 1330 / 01:00:13 / 1018 / 22

Juli Wiseman - 1714 / 01:00:17 / 1023 / 23

Pauline Brown - 992 / 01:00:20 / 1025 / 24

Kim Mcguire - 870 / 01:01:19 / 1077 / 25

Yvonne Eaves Ince - 353 / 01:01:19 / 1078 / 26

Shirley Norris - 1341 / 01:02:49 / 1162 / 27

Joanne Manning - 902 / 01:03:33 / 1206 / 28

Kinta Beaver - 792 / 01:04:40 / 1254 / 29

Hazel Sugden - 564 / 01:05:11 / 1285 / 30

Sandra Anderson - 825 / 01:05:12 / 1288 / 31

Linda Walker - 1666 / 01:05:25 / 1296 / 32

Sandr/ Davies - 232 / 01:05:32 / 1306 / 33

Antoinette Edge - 1198 / 01:05:37 / 1312 / 34

Ann Moyes - 577 / 01:05:43 / 1317 / 35

Piyaporn Birtwistle - 706 / 01:06:15 / 1344 / 36

Louise Wells - 1241 / 01:06:50 / 1374 / 37

Karen Gardt - 874 / 01:07:05 / 1396 / 38

Lisbeth Owens - 21 / 01:07:24 / 1412 / 39

Yvonne Wright - 837 / 01:08:16 / 1444 / 40

Alison Pearson - 994 / 01:08:34 / 1455 / 41

Kerry Eccles - 2386 / 01:09:41 / 1490 / 42

Julia Barnes - 2347 / 01:09:45 / 1492 / 43

Susan Snarr - 1021 / 01:09:58 / 1504 / 44

Rita Challinor - 1848 / 01:10:03 / 1506 / 45

Kath Benson - 691 / 01:11:07 / 1545 / 46

Elaine Garstang - 1530 / 01:12:25 / 1588 / 47

Alicia Nanusawa - 2263 / 01:13:16 / 1611 / 48

Gillian Towers - 686 / 01:14:36 / 1633 / 49

Liz Stanton - 736 / 01:15:59 / 1666 / 50

Rachel Hughes - 466 / 01:16:21 / 1681 / 51

Kate Hempel - 1144 / 01:17:29 / 1699 / 52

Lynn Mawdsley - 988 / 01:17:31 / 1702 / 53

Helen Meehan - 1980 / 01:18:15 / 1719 / 54

Grace Pickles - 712 / 01:19:13 / 1745 / 55

Anita Fish - 703 / 01:20:18 / 1763 / 56

Shelli Olley - 2405 / 01:20:37 / 1772 / 57

Jackie Hammond - 40 / 01:24:00 / 1804 / 58

Sheila Ryder - 1906 / 01:25:51 / 1818 / 59

Susan Haley - 1272 / 01:27:26 / 1833 / 60

Sandra Habberley - 310 / 01:28:26 / 1839 / 61

Karen James - 49 / 01:32:20 / 1861 / 62

Ursula Prii - 1588 / 01:40:20 / 1895 / 63

>>FEMALE 66 AND OVER

Name - No. / Time / Race pos / Cat pos

Hannah / Parkinson - 2269 / 00:54:12 / 643 / 1

Jackie / Mason - 1200 / 00:58:40 / 929 / 2

Kathleen / Walmsley - 944 / 01:07:52 / 1430 / 3

Trudy / Donnelly - 2293 / 01:09:36 / 1485 / 4

Margaret / Holden - 1570 / 01:12:24 / 1587 / 5

Les / Robertson - 1925 / 01:15:40 / 1655 / 6

Wendy / Robertson - 1926 / 01:15:41 / 1656 / 7

Susan / Lewellin - 82 / 01:16:55 / 1689 / 8

Susan / Crook - 1979 / 01:18:14 / 1718 / 9

Glenis / Potter - 709 / 01:19:12 / 1743 / 10

Karin / Goss - 710 / 01:19:15 / 1747 / 11

Nuala / Herbert - 892 / 01:34:58 / 1866 / 12

Susan / Whitaker - 445 / 01:39:13 / 1882 / 13

Joan / Partridge - 719 / 01:57:49 / 1913 / 14