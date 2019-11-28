Ashton-On-Ribble's popular Haslam Park secures further grant funding to restore children’s play area

A popular park in Ashton-On-Ribble has secured further grant funding to restore a children’s play area.

The Friends of Haslam Park group has won £4,400 from local charity, the Harris Trust.

READ MORE: Makeover for children's play area at Preston's Haslam Park

It brings current funds up to a total of £44,400 which will be used to install a new balance beam, double slide and activity net, swings, roundabout and see other equipment refurbished.

The friends group was also the successful applicant of £30,000 of which comes from the Lancashire Environmental Fund (LEF). It was on top of £10,000 Government money from the Parks Fund which was secured earlier this year.

Christopher Smith‎ of the friends group said: “The money will be used to buy and install an additional piece of equipment to add to other equipment planned for the refurbishment.

“The grant is in addition to £40,000 of grant funding from Central Government and the Lancashire Environmental Fund already secured for the work.

“The upgraded total budget of £44,400 will cover new and refurbished play equipment, repainting of the surroundings and drainage work to make the Play Area a suitable place for young visitors to the park.”