Annual order banning dogs from Lancashire bathing beaches comes into force

An order banning dogs from some of Lancashire’s bathing beaches has come into force.

Lancaster City Council’s annual restrictions on Morecambe’s bathing beaches came into force today (Wednesday May 1).

Dogs are excluded from Morecambe South and North beaches every year from May 1 until September 30, to comply with the Seaside Award.

The awards recognise beaches in England that achieve the highest standards of beach management. Restricting dogs during the summer months also helps to maintain the water quality of the two beaches during their busiest period.

Offenders will be issued with a fixed penalty notice of £80 to be paid within 14 days. This is reduced to £50 if paid within seven days. If a Penalty Notice is not paid, Lancaster City Council may prosecute the offender in the Magistrates Court. The maximum fine on summary conviction is level 3 on the standard scale (currently £1,000).

You can report offenders by contacting the Dog Wardens on 01524 582935. More information on the Dog Beach Ban can be found at www.lancaster.gov.uk/dogwardens.