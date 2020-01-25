A view with a difference from Preston's highest point

This is a view of Preston most people will never have seen before.

Those with a head for heights have been given the opportunity to take on a night-time climb to the highest point in the city - 309ft up St Walburge’s Church spire in Weston Street.

View from the spire

From the vantage point of one of Preston’s most famous landmarks, the city’s landscape is illuminated by street lights, car lights, offices and homes.

Members the church have been opening up the spiral staircase of the steeple to the public on Saturdays since January 11, and will continue to until February 8.

Canon Cristofoli said: “I’ve been up the 172 steps many times and you get a wonderful vision of the city centre, but also out to Morecambe Bay, to the beginning of the Lake District and you can see Blackpool Tower.

“At night it’s quite a different atmosphere, you get the beautiful spectacle of the lights.”

Exterior of St Walburges at night

The spire at St Walburge’s is the third tallest in the United Kingdom, and is the tallest on a parish church.

The sessions from run 7.30-8.30pm.

Tickets cost £8.50. To book, email: stwalburgeshall@gmail.com or call 07778506832.

The narrow, spiral staircase