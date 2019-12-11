Take in the scenery or take time out with music and marine life

Have your say

Joglaresa

Chorley soprano Angela Hicks is in town again - this time performing with the fabulous Joglaresa - a London based medieval folk ensemble. Directed by Belinda Sykes, Joglaresa comprises outstanding classical, world, folk and jazz musicians working together to produce a fantastic sound which combines intoxicating elements of Medieval, Middle Eastern and Celtic music. Sing We Yule will certainly get you in to the Christmas spirit!

Don’t miss the festive fun, tonight at St Laurence Church, Chorley from 7.30pm. Tickets £15 including wine and mince pies, under 16’s free. Call 07967 724826.

Marine Conservation Society, Lancashire, Winter Lecture

Tonight at Gregson Arts Centre, Lancaster, the MCS Lancashire welcome project officer Eleanor Falch of Lancashire’s Living Seas organisation. She will talk about the work being done to protect the wildlife around our coast. See www.lancashiremcs.org.uk.

Sir John Tomlinson Lunchtime Recital

International opera singer Sir John Tomlinson sings Schubert Swansong today at St. George’s Church, Lune Street, Preston, from 1pm. Entry £15, students free. Organised by Harris Music Preston. Tel: 01772 719433.

Doodles & Coffee

Take a break from the Christmas frenzy and relax with some therapeutic colouring. Find a space specially dedicated to doodling at Valley Coffee on Fourfields in Bamber Bridge from 10am. See www.facebook.com/valleycoffeepreston.

Midweek Meander

Join the Guided Walk Leaders at Brockholes, Samlesbury this morning for a tour of the reserve. Find out about their history, wildlife and conservation aims. No need to book, just wrap up warm. Free, car parking charges apply. See www.brockholes.org.

