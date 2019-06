To vote from this list, pick up a copy of your Lancashire Post where you'll find a voucher every night until June 29. Voting closes on Saturday July 6.

Bukhara, Samlesbury other Buy a Photo

EastzEast, Preston other Buy a Photo

Daisy Indian Takeaway, Chorley other Buy a Photo

Bangla Spice Brasserie, Leyland other Buy a Photo

View more