Preston food hygiene: These are the restaurants, takeaways and cafés with a 1 star rating that were inspected in 2019

These are the restaurants, takeaways and cafés in Preston that have all been given a one-star ratings by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

This means that major or urgent improvement is needed due to the businesses failing to meet satisfactory standards at the time of the last published inspection. The information published below is from the Food Standards Agency website as of December 31, 2019.

Takeaway/Sandwich shop | 208 New Hall Lane Preston PR1 4SS |Last inspectedOctober 16, 2019.

1. Anatalya Shwarma House

Takeaway/Sandwich shop | 118b Friargate Preston PR1 2EE |Last inspected November 28, 2019

2. Go Shawarma

Takeaway/Sandwich shop | 153 Church Street Preston PR1 3BU | Last inspected October 9, 2019

3. Ranchers

Takeaway/Sandwich shop | 17-19 Market Street Preston PR1 2EL | Last inspected November 19, 2019

4. Wok 2 Eat

