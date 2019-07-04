Whittle Vintage Tea Room, in Chorley Old Road, Whittle-le-Woods, serves traditional afternoon teas, cream teas, light breakfasts and lunches, pots of fragrant tea and coffee and home made cakes, all served on vintage china.

Here are the most popular tea rooms in Lancashire

You have voted - here are the best team rooms in the county.

View the vote here: VOTE: Where are the best tea rooms in Lancashire? Don't forget to also nominate your favourite pubs, restaurants, coffee shops and tea rooms in our sponsored Lancashire Food & Drink Awards: Click here

The Black Sheep Tea Room, in Clifton Street, Lytham, is spread over two floors and even has a secret roof top garden.'The venue serves home cooked food, suitable for lunch or brunch.

1. The Black Sheep Tea Room, Lytham

The Black Sheep Tea Room, in Clifton Street, Lytham, is spread over two floors and even has a secret roof top garden.'The venue serves home cooked food, suitable for lunch or brunch.
other
Buy a Photo
Vanilla Artisan Bakery

2. Vanilla Artisan Bakery

Vanilla Artisan Bakery
other
Buy a Photo
Vanilla Artisan Bakery, in Park Road, Lytham, proudly uses Lancashire produce. 'It serves home made cakes, speciality teas and hot chocolates, as well as the popular vintage afternoon tea.

3. Vanilla Artisan Bakery, Lytham,

Vanilla Artisan Bakery, in Park Road, Lytham, proudly uses Lancashire produce. 'It serves home made cakes, speciality teas and hot chocolates, as well as the popular vintage afternoon tea.
other
Buy a Photo
The Cookie Jar, in Golden Hill Lane, Leyland, serves cake, breakfast foods and afternoon tea. It also serves Prosecco as an additional treat.

4. The Cookie Jar, Leyland

The Cookie Jar, in Golden Hill Lane, Leyland, serves cake, breakfast foods and afternoon tea. It also serves Prosecco as an additional treat.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2