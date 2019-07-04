Here are the most popular tea rooms in Lancashire
You have voted - here are the best team rooms in the county.
1. The Black Sheep Tea Room, Lytham
The Black Sheep Tea Room, in Clifton Street, Lytham, is spread over two floors and even has a secret roof top garden.'The venue serves home cooked food, suitable for lunch or brunch.
2. Vanilla Artisan Bakery
3. Vanilla Artisan Bakery, Lytham,
Vanilla Artisan Bakery, in Park Road, Lytham, proudly uses Lancashire produce. 'It serves home made cakes, speciality teas and hot chocolates, as well as the popular vintage afternoon tea.
4. The Cookie Jar, Leyland
The Cookie Jar, in Golden Hill Lane, Leyland, serves cake, breakfast foods and afternoon tea. It also serves Prosecco as an additional treat.
