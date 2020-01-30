Creative writing workshops to come to Larder cafe in Preston

A series of creative writing workshops are soon to come to a cafe in Preston city centre.

The course of three at The Larder cafe will be led by author and lecturer Naomi Krüger.

A spokesman for the workshops said: “Join author and lecturer Naomi Krüger to explore creative writing.

“This is a short course of three sessions discovering the topic and a chance for you to develop your own ideas to lead to characters and a story.”

In the sessions Naomi will discuss how to find ideas to build on and open a story. There will be a variety of creative exercises to get writing and conversations around how to craft a voice.

The final session will deal with how to structure stories and will ask what an effective ending to a story might be.

The sessions at the Lancaster Road coffee shop run on February 5, 12 and 26 between 6pm and 8pm.

Organisiers advise participants to go to each session to benefit from the full training.