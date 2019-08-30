"Business as usual" for Bamber Bridge play cafe while new owners are found

New owners are being sought for a popular play cafe.

Tiny Teacups in Cotton Mill Road, Bamber Bridge, has attracted thousands of fans since it opened in January 2018, but now owners Peter and Laura Jones are relocating.

Peter said: “We’re looking to move out of the area for personal reasons and we don’t feel that we could manage the business remotely.

“We’re perfectionists and we don’t want to see our standards slip. So we want to find the right person to take the business on. We don’t want to sell it to just anyone, but until then, it’s very much business as usual.”

The couple, who have two children, decided to open Tiny Teacups after Laura noticed during her maternity leave that there was nowhere in the local area for parents, grandparents or carers to take young children to play safely while they enjoy a hot drink and cake.

The 1,000sqft building has three soft play areas - one for up to 12 months, the other for 12 months to three years and then a three to five years area.

Two of the areas are gated and a breakfast bar overlooks them.

Peter said: “We found that when you go to normal soft play areas with your mum friends, you end up not having a coffee and with them, but following your children around the play equipment.

“Here you’re never five or six metres away from your children and do get the chance to sit down and have a conversation while watching the kids at the same time.

“Also, all our food is home made and we don’t mind about screaming kids - that’s what we’re here for.

It’s a very strong business, we’re busy seven days a week because there’s nothing like this us in the North West of England.

“Some of our customers we see three or four times a week and we also host a breastfeeding support group every Friday.”