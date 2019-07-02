A café in at Preston’s popular Avenham Park has closed with promises to reopen it “as soon as possible”.

Avenham Pavilion Café shut due to “unforeseen circumstances” yesterday.

It is not clear at this stage when the business will reopen.

Councillor Robert Boswell, cabinet member for environment at Preston City Council said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances the independently managed Avenham Pavilion Café has today closed for business.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and can reassure you we are working on a solution to reopen the café as soon as possible.

"Events and weddings due to take place will not be affected by this closure and future bookings are still being taken.”