An evening of beer and football history at The Larder in Preston

Craft beers and football history is set to draw visitors to a cafe in Preston.

The Larder is hosting an evening of beer tastings while listening to a talk on graphic novel, Preston North End – The Rise of the Invincibles.

A spokesman said: “Using a custom built brew house and traditional brewing techniques with pioneering methods, Withnell’s have produced a range of natural & authentic Lancashire craft ales which showcases the best in malt, hops, water and yeast. At this event you will have the opportunity to try some samples.

“Michael Barrett’s illustrated talk, Making the Invincibles, covers how he first had the idea to write a graphic novel, who the Invincibles were and why he chose to write about them.

“A range of beers will be available to buy on the night, and Michael will be selling and signing copies of his book.”

The evening takes place at The Larder on Wednesday, June 5 between 7.30pm and 10.30pm.