Your chance to party with Love Island star Tommy Fury in Preston

Love Island star Tommy Fury will be in Preston this weekend.

The boxer and runner-up in this year’s television sensation, will be making his debut appearance at Switch nightclub in Market Street from 10.30pm on Saturday, August 24.

Only a few dozen tickets are left for the event, which will allow revellers to mix with the star as part of the club’s second birthday celebrations.

A spokesman for the club said: “We always try to get the biggest stars and have Love Island contestants from every season.

“Tommy’s really excited to come because he has Lancashire connections, and we’re expecting a big turn out.”

Such has been the demand, Tommy will be back at Switch in October, and he isn’t the only Love Island star booked to appear at the club. Chris Taylor, 28, is booked in for an appearance on August 31.

Tickets for both events are available at switchnightclub.co.uk