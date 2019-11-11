Worry over 'dump' forming on Leyland pub's land

Worried Leyland residents say a rubbish tip is being formed just six feet away from their back doors.

Judith Kenyon of Church Road said gas canisters, fridges and food products have been moved onto land behind her home for the past three months by staff from the nearby Withy Arms pub, which owns the land.

Pub owners say fly-tippers have been on the land

But while pub bosses admit some of the items are theirs, they say it has “nil environmental health impact” and the majority of problems are being caused by fly-tippers.

Ms Kenyon said: “We’ve tried for the past three months to get this sorted out, but the owner is not responding.

“We’ve also tried the council as we believe it’s an Environmental Health issue, but all we’re told is that they’re trying to get people ‘round the table’, whatever that means. We don’t feel that it’s satisfactory.

“My neighbours are quite upset about it. We’ve even tried moving some fridges off the land ourselves but were told not to touch them by the owner.

Gas canisters are worrying local residents

“Now the general public have started to dump on there too, and it’s becoming a health issue.”

Lee Forshaw, director of the Withy Arms Group said: “Any items there, which are from the pub, are legitimately stored and have nil environmental health impact.”

He claims that pub management have previously placed fly-tipped waste in their commercial bins, and one one occasion arranged for an abandoned car to be removed from the site.

Mr Forshaw has also called on the council to “play their role in educating local residents”, and provided proof of chasing up a query.

South Ribble Council is looking into the matter

Jonathan Noad, Director of Planning and Property at South Ribble Borough Council said, “We are aware of the on-going issues surrounding the accumulation of rubbish near the Withy Arms site and we have been in discussion with both the land owner and the complainant for some time to work towards a solution.

“While much of the rubbish has been removed and is awaiting imminent removal by the land owners, we have found that other residents are using the site to fly tip their rubbish.

“We will continue to work with the land owners however, we must encourage people not to use this site to fly-tip and use the approved rubbish removal sites instead.”