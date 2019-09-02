Thousands flock to Morecambe for Vintage by the Sea

Organisers of Vintage by the Sea festival estimate 30,000 people attended over the weekend.

Deco Publique said: “Despite weather challenges at times, 100% of the festival went ahead except the planned flypast which was cancelled due to engine issues with the plane, sadly out of our control.

“We estimate that 30,000 people attended - a huge success given the challenging weather - with the Morecambe Visitor Information Centre recording their busiest Sunday for years. The glowing feedback on social media has been overwhelming with comments from visitors having enjoyed the festival into the night.

“6,000 people visited the Winter Gardens , there were record numbers for the sold-out Vintage by the Sea After Party , there were 260 classic cars, 200 vintage badges and 150 recycled bottles were made into plant pots, and there were over 90 entries registered for the Pooch Parade in association with Cancer Care.

“The festival wouldn’t be possible without our fantastic team and all the artists, performers, musicians, venues, traders and partners who helped put on one of the best Vintage by the Sea festivals yet. And our amazing vintage visitors - huge thanks to all!”