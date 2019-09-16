These are the best pubs in Preston - according to the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2020
With Preston boasting a huge variety of pubs to visit, these are the best ones to visit according to the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2020.
Do you agree with this list from CAMRA or do you think some vital pubs have been left out?
1. Black Horse
The Black Horse has been identified by CAMRA as having a nationally important historic pub interior. It can be found serving up four Robinsons beers as well as a rotating selection of guest beers. 166 Friargate, PR1 2EJ
This pub boasts a main bar area plus a lounge with a real fire in winter and a conservatory overlooking the garden. Seven hand pumps offer up cider and up to six microbrewery beers. South Meadow Lane, PR1 8JP
Preston's first micropub, it offers up seven ever changing beers with are mainly local or from Yorkshire, with a least one dark ale. There is also a range of other beers in keg and bottle also available. 56 Lancaster Road, PR1 1DD
Originally Market Tavern, this traditional pub dates back to the mid 1800's. John Smith's is the regular cask ale, and there are five interesting changing guest beers to be sampled. 33-35 Market Street, PR1 2ES