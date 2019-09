The centre - to be known as The Venue - is the brainchild of Penwortham Town Council, which took over the former Penwortham Library building in Liverpool Road last year. >>>For more on the background and what's on, click here

Samantha Jones, Penwortham Town Council events co-ordinator takes to the new stage jpimedia Buy a Photo

A new logo for The Venue, produced by Jonathan Preston of King and Queen other Buy a Photo

From September 27, there will be art displays, local history talks, a community cinema, Saturday morning film screenings for children, and live music from 7pm to 10pm on Friday and Saturdays. jpimedia Buy a Photo

A new stage has been built, there is a licenced bar and seating for up to 80 people, though the venue will hold around 100. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more