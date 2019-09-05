Ribble Valley chef celebrates 10 years at The Freemasons in Wiswell - and a new baby girl

Chef Steven Smith is celebrating a decade at The Freemasons pub, in Wiswell, as well as welcoming his new baby daughter, Lavender.

Steven took over the helm of the gastropub 10 years ago and he was keen to make his mark.

Over the years he has developed the menu and created an inn, with eight bedrooms.

Steven said: “I’ve been working in the industry for close to 20 years but I’ve been in the kitchen a lot longer. I’d expressed an interest in it from a young age so it was a natural progression which took me from cooking at home to catering college to working my way up the ladder before taking over The Freemasons.

“The past 10 years at the pub have been fantastic.

“We’ve learnt a lot over the years, evolved constantly, from the interiors to the menus, and we are not content to sit still.

“Opening the bedrooms and Mr Smith’s Kitchen Table and Bench has been the realisation of an ambition we’ve had for a long time, we believe we’re now the full package and we’re excited to see what the next decade brings. Lancashire is such a fantastic county and we’re proud to be up there, offering guests to the region a real incentive to visit.”